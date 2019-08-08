NIHORT Trains Youths, Women On Ginger, Mushroom Production

The National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), has organised training for youths and women on ginger and mushroom value chains.

The training which is targeted at exploring the potentials of the commodities for sustainable livelihood and national economic development, brought together unemployed youths and women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Speaking at the training, the executive director, NIHORT, Abayomi Olaniyan, said improved production techniques and value addition must be taken seriously to attract sustainable levels of investment and stakeholders’ interest in ginger and mushroom production.

While noting that improved production techniques and value addition were relevant, he said it would contribute to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the

present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, “Mushroom production is capable of boosting food production and improve foreign exchange earnings for the country, while ginger is another cash crop of note that serves as an important source of raw material and one of the most commercial rewarding crops grown in all parts of our country.”

On mushroom, he explained that cultivation can help reduce vulnerability to poverty and strengthens livelihoods through the generation of a fast yielding and nutritious source of food and a reliable source of income. He further said mushroom cultivation would provide opportunities for improving the sustainability of small farming systems through the recycling of organic matter.

While emphasizing on the importance of ginger, he said the commodity has a wide range of applications in many industries like food processing, pharmaceutical, soft drinks, meat canning, confectionery, tobacco processing, soap making and so on.

“Ginger can be processed into a wide variety of products such as ginger powder, ginger oil, oleoresins and other items. There are a lot of opportunities in the ginger value chain from planting to processing, exporting, logistics, extracting and a whole lot of activities. The market for ginger especially the overseas market in Asia and Europe is large, expanding and sustainable because of the numerous uses of

ginger.”

One of the trainees, Sangotayo Olajumoke, said the training would provide her with the knowledge to start up her own agribusiness, particularly ginger processing to earn a living. “It is not all about getting a degree, we need to have other sources of income, I believe that with this training, I will be able to use the knowledge to establish myself,” she added.