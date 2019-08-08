NEWS
NPC Set To Issue Birth Certificates To Children In Jigawa
The National Population Commission (NPC) is set to collaborate with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on issuance of birth certificates to children from 0 to 5 years old.
The Commission’s Director in Jigawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Iro, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.
He said that seven local government areas would be selected for the exercise.
The coordinator explained that the exercise would be like a pilot scheme on how the commission would cope with the challenges of issuance of birth certificates for children in the whole state.
‘’It is through this exercise that we will be able to asses our ability and challenges and how to overcome the challenges,’’ he said.
Iro said that birth certificates were very important for children when they grow up to become adults.
‘’For instance, birth certificate will be used for enrolment of children into primary schools, admission into tertiary institutions, employment, among others,’’ Iro said.
MOST READ
Explosion At Russian Military Base Kills Two
US Mass Shootings: Trump Visits Dayton And El Paso
Fiji To Charge More For Telecommunication Service
U.S. Tells Commercial Vessels To Send Gulf Transit Plans In Advance
Israeli Soldier Stabbed To Death In West Bank
Bauchi Pensioner Returns N1m. Over-Payment – NUP Chairman
NPC Set To Issue Birth Certificates To Children In Jigawa
MOST POPULAR
- WORLD23 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- LAW21 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- NEWS9 hours ago
Court Returns Okafor As Imo Reps Member, Sacks Nwajiuba
- FEATURES21 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan
- WORLD24 hours ago
Israel’s Amos-17 Satellite Successfully Launched
- ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Police Question Tekno For Pole Dance In Traffic
- COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Wike Sends Rivers Lecturers’ Names To DSS Over Cultism
- WORLD24 hours ago
South Sudan Raises Oil Output By 6,000 Barrels