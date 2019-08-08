NEWS
Osun Governor Appoints Omipidan CPS
Osun State governor Mr Adeboyega Oyetola, has appointed Mr. Ismail Omipidan as his Chief Press Secretary.
The new CPS, replaces Mr. Adeniyi Adesina who resigned to take up professional responsibility at The Nation Newspapers from where he came on secondment.
A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, yesterday stated that the appointment takes effect from Monday, August 5.
Until his appointment, Omipidan, 44, a native of Ila Orangun, was an Assistant Editor, in charge of Politics at The Sun Publishing Limited, Lagos.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, and a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.
his days in Kaduna Polytechnic, as Editor-in-Chief of a training Magazine, Kadascope, Omipidan, who is also an alumnus of the University of Maiduguri, had worked with The Comet, Weeekly Trust, The Week Magazine, The Guardian, The Spectator and The Punch, which was specifically for a four month internship .
He joined The Sun as a pioneer staff in 2003, as Senior Correspondent, from where he rose through the ranks to the position of an Assistant Editor.
Omipidan, an active member of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), was at various times acting Secretary, Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ, Borno State, Secretary, SWAN, Borno State, Chairman, Senate Press Corps, National Assembly, Abuja, Treasurer, NUJ, Kaduna State Council, Vice Chairman, NUJ, Kaduna State Council and acting chairman, NUJ, Kaduna State Council.
The new CPS, who is a guest analyst on TVC’s Journalists Hangout, is married to Hajiya Omolola Omipidan and the marriage is blessed with children.
