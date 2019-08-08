NEWS
PTAD To Begin Payment Of Ex-Savannah Sugar Coy Numan
The Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), says approval has been granted for the payment of pension of
Ex-Savannah Sugar Company Numan in Adamawa state.
Mr Suleiman Shelleng, the Director, Parastatals Pension and National Coordinator, Parastatals Verification Exercise, made the disclosure at the on-going verification of federal pensioners.
The Directorate had in February this year, conducted biometric verification exercise of 1732 ex-workers of the company to authenticate genuine members.
The exercise was said to be in furtherance of present administration’s determination, towards improving the welfare of all pensioners, neglected by the past government.
Shelleng said the screening of pensioners of federal parastatals in the northeast is going in Bauchi and Maiduguri respectively.
He lauded the outcome of the retired pensioners, who turned out for the screening in the state.
Meanwhile the NASS has vowed to continue to support PTAD in areas of law or budgetary allocation towards to enable it discharge it work diligently.
Hon Bamidele Salam, Deputy Chairman House of the Representatives Committee on Pensions, gave the assurance while monitoring the verification exercise in Yola.
