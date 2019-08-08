Revolution Will Take Us Backward, Nwobodo Warns

Chairman of Social Democratic Party, (SDP) Enugu State Chapter, John Nwobodo yesterday said calling for revolution in Nigeria now is not the panacea to Nigeria’s socio-economic problems.

Nwobodo who was reacting to the revolutionary moves by the former presidential candidate, Owoyele Sowore, said that revolution at this time in the life of Nigeria that was just extricating itself from long military rule, would spell doom.

He said though he acknowledged that certain things were not going well, it was not yet time to advocate for a revolution.

“For me, I don’t think the panacea to Nigeria’s problems is revolution. Revolution will take us many steps backwards”.

” I agree that we are not there yet but I don’t think it has come to calling for revolution.”

Nwobodo noted that in spite of problems that beset Nigeria, that the nation has made some progress and they should be sustained rather than destabilise things.

According to him, Sowore’s intended revolution was tantamount to disobedience, pointing out that such revolution will not augur well for Nigeria.

He pointed out that revolution would bring dare repercussions that would rob the economic fortunes of the country.

“Revolution will not augur well for the polity because it will bring some repercussions to the economy. You can never tell the magnitude or the dimension it will take”.

” Economic activities will slow down and the rate of poverty will further increase. Nigeria has been described as the poverty capital of the world and you can imagine what going into revolution process will portend.

It will slow down every activities and we’ll wallow deeper into poverty,” he posited.

Nwobodo suggested that Nigerians should come together to renegotiate the existence of Nigeria as a country instead of a revolution.

“I think it is better to call for a renegotiation, perhaps embark on peaceful protest that will make government to listen to the people. We need to renegotiate the corporate existence of Nigeria,” he declares.