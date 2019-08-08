LAW
#RevolutionNow: Court Orders DSS To Detain Sowore For 45 Days
The Federal High Court, on Thursday, granted leave to the Department of State Security Service (DSS), to detain the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Mr Omoyele Sowore, for 45 days.
According to the vacation judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo. the order takes effect from today, Aug. 8.
The judge gave the order in a ruling on an application by the DSS seeking an order to detain Sowore for 90 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.
Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and Presidential Candidate, African Action Congress (AAC) in the Feb. 2019 general elections, was arrested in the early hours of Aug. 4 by the operatives of the DSS in a hotel in Lagos.
He was moved to Abuja on Aug. 4.
The state agency said Sowore was arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest which he had spearheaded.
There were, however tight security around the court with officers of the Nigerian police stationed at strategic places.
