NEWS
Sallah: Obaseki Approves Immediate Payment Of August Salary
The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the payment of August salary for workers who are willing to receive their pay, ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, which will be observed next week.
The governor gave the approval at the Weekly State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Benin City, the Edo State capital, yesterday.
Recall that civil servants in the state are paid their monthly salary on the 26th of every month in line with the state government’s commitment to workers’ welfare.
In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the governor wants workers to have enough funds to mark the festive season.
According to him, “The state government is aware of the needs of our workers, especially Islamic faithful, this festive season. So, the governor has created the leeway for those desirous of getting their salaries earlier than usual to get it. All they need to do is to indicate that they want their salary starting from today, Wednesday August 7, 2019.”
He added that the state government will continue to prudently manage the state’s resources to ensure that workers’ welfare is not only adequately taken care of but also position the state for positive growth trajectory.
MOST READ
Mrs Ihedioha To Flag Off Imo Women Meeting
We Can’t Wait To Pray At Arafat – Pilgrims
PSN Shops For N2.6bn To Expand Medicine Information Center
Lagos Govt Committed To Quality Healthcare Delivery, Sanwo-Olu
‘#RevolutionNow Protest Counter-Productive’
Civil Society Groups Flay Arbitrary Arrests, Detention In Nigeria
Insecurity: Army Pledges Support For Osun
MOST POPULAR
- EDITORIAL23 hours ago
Contrived Delay In The Take Off Of New Minimum Wage
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
States, LGs To Get More In Planned New Revenue Sharing Formula
- FEATURES23 hours ago
Outrage Over RUGA Borne Out Of Ignorance – Enang
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
PMB’s New Cabinet Takes Off August 21
- OPINION22 hours ago
Exit Of Our Master-Key: A Tribute To Tijjani
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Zamfara Govt Grants Amnesty To 100 Bandits
- NEWS18 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
NNPC To Resume Oil Search In Chad Basin, Benue Trough