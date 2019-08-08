ENTERTAINMENT
Sam Uche To Host Mykmary Fashion Show 2019
The city of Lagos, Ikeja and it’s environs are set to experience a lifetime and a superlative fashion show from Mykmary Fashion House which promises a thunderous ovation.
The aim of Mykmary Fashion Show (MMFS) 2019 is to give adequate exposure to Nigerian fashion designers, create a networking channel between fashion designers, fashion journalist and enthusiast, trend setters and of course consumers.
The show which set to be hosted by Nollywood Actors, Mazi Dr Sam Uche Anyamele and Maureen Okpolo who are said to be shinning a spotlight on the city of Lagos, introducing Nigeria’s Fashion Industry, featuring some special guests in the likes of Moji Oyetayo aka Mama Ajasco, Christian Paul, Veteran Actor Hakeem Rahman, Mazi Emeka Okoye, Nollywood Actor Uncle Tommy Oyewole among others, at Sweet Sensation Banquet Hall, Opebi, ikeja Lagos.
According to the hosts, the event promises to also be a Night of fun, networking and undeniable style, which is set to represent the very best of Nigeria Fashion Scene.
“So many opportunities would be visible on the day as any fashionable brand has lots of chances to network, meet professionals from all walks of life and sell their product,” Dr Sam Uche Anyamele added.
