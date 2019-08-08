NEWS
Saudi Arabia Says Hajj Rituals Start Midnight Thursday
Saudi Arabia on Thursday said that the Hajj rituals would start from the midnight of Thursday in Mecca’s Mina neighbourhood, Saudi Press Agency reported.
All pilgrims will reach Mecca by the end of Thursday, Mansoor Al-Turki, spokesman of the Interior Ministry, said at a news conference.
All pilgrims will move to Mount Arafat on Saturday morning, he added.
According to the spokesman, 350,000 pilgrims will be transported through the ritual train, around 750,000 to 800,000 travel by bus and the rest walk from Mina to Mount Arafat.
The Saudi Authority said that 1,838,339 pilgrims were expected to performance this year’s Hajj to compare with 2.37 million that congregated for the exercise in 2018.
NAN
