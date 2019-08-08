Connect with us
Advertise With Us

WORLD

Syrian Government: U.S.-Turkish Deal Is An Attack On Syria

Published

50 mins ago

on

Syrian Government said on Thursday that an agreement between Turkey and the United States over north-eastern Syria represented a “blatant attack” on Syria’s sovereignty, territorial unity and a “dangerous escalation”.

The agreement setting up a joint operation centre to manage a strip of territory at the Turkish border showed “American-Turkish partnership in the aggression against Syria’’, state news agency, SANA, cited a foreign ministry source as saying.

The U.S.-Turkish “aggression” represented “a dangerous escalation and a threat to peace and stability in the area’’.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: