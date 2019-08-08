Zaha Hands In Transfer Request At Palace

Wilfried Zaha has handed in a transfer request at Crystal Palace.

EVERTON have offered Wilfried Zaha a stunning £200,000-a-week deal to bring him to Goodison Park, and the Ivory Coast winger has responded by handing in a transfer request at Crystal Palace.

Everton have made a series of bids for the Palace forward but the Eagles are refusing to buckle.

Zaha earns £130,000-a-week at Palace, but the Merseysiders have made it clear to Zaha that they will pay him over £200,000 a week to move to the ambitious club.

Uk daily revealed that the Toffees had first put together what they considered to be a £100million package to sign the former Manchester United winger.

Goodison boss Marco Silva is desperate to sign the coveted Crystal Palace forward — who is valued at £120m by the Eagles.

The determined Toffees have made it clear that £65m in cash plus two players is their limit for Ivory Coast winger Zaha.

So Silva wants to throw in Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy as makeweights in a bid to tempt Palace.