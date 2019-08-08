NEWS
Zambia Intensifies Ebola Screening At DRC Main Entry Border
Health authorities have continued with screening of travelers for Ebola symptoms at a busy border entry with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a civic leader on Thursday said.
Christabel Mulala, Mayor of Chililabombwe town on the Copperbelt Province, said the screen had been intensified since 2018 when a screening desk was established at the Kasumbalesa border.
”Tight scrutiny of Ebola symptoms on people travelling in and out of DRC will continue till further notice.
”And apart from conducting screening exercise the health personnel are also sensitising travelers on the symptoms of Ebola virus,’’she said.
Mulala said the health personnel on the DRC side were also screening travelers and various transporters of goods into and outside that country.
”On Aug. 2, the Zambian council staff and health personnel were in Kasumbalesa on the DRC side and our counterparts have also set up a desk to screen travelers,” she said.
World Health Organisation and partners continue to respond to Ebola virus disease outbreak in the DRC and communities in affected areas are generally supportive of the Ebola response; operations in some areas have been temporally disrupted due to insecurity.
MOST READ
Nigeria, Venezuela To Partner On Economic Potential – Oshiomhole
2020 National Sports Festival: Obaseki Tasks LOC On World-Class Outing
Obaseki, Institute Of Taxation Finetune Strategy To Widen Tax Net
PTAD To Begin Payment Of Ex-Savannah Sugar Coy Numan
Ceasefire Collapse In Northwest Syria Threatens Millions – UN Envoy’s Adviser
Police Parade 4 Fake Naval Officers, 11 Others In Benue
French Farmers Damage More Offices Of Macron MPs Over Trade Deals
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Court Returns Okafor As Imo Reps Member, Sacks Nwajiuba
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Wike Sends Rivers Lecturers’ Names To DSS Over Cultism
- ISSUES15 hours ago
Pensioners Thank PMB For Clearing 42 Months Pension Arrears
- NEWS23 hours ago
APC To Establish Institute For Progressive Studies – Oshiohmole
- OPINION18 hours ago
Adapting African Agriculture To Climate Change
- FEATURES15 hours ago
FlexiSAF Foundation And Girl-child Education
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Much Ado About Enugu North Poll Dispute
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Lawan And The Banana Peel In Committee Chairmanship