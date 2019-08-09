NEWS
65, 000 Nigerian Pilgrims Set To Climb Mount Arafat
A total of 65, 000 Nigerian Pilgrims, 44, 450 states’ pilgrims and 20, 500 private tour operator pilgrims, who are already in Saudi Arabia for this year’s exercise, will be moved to Muna about 30 kilometers from the holy city of Mecca this evening in preparation for Arafat day.
Prayers for families and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria will dominate the intention of many pilgrims in their preparation for mount Arafat which is the scene where Prophet Mohammed’s last sermon was delivered 14 centuries ago.
National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said it has successfully airlifted the 65, 000 Nigerian Pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
A statement by Fatima Sanda Usara, NAHCON Head of Public Affairs unit said: “The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is pleased to announce the completion of 2019 Hajj outbound airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. The operation spanned 93 flights that conveyed 44, 450 pilgrims from State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Commissions and Agencies.
“The management and staff of NAHCON commend all 2019 air carriers for joining hands and working round the clock to beat the deadline despite some hurdles encountered during the airlift,” she said.
Meanwhile, director general of the Directorate of Passport in Saudi Arabia, Brigadier General Suleiman Abdullazeez Alyahya, says the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has so far, admitted a total of 1,838,339 pilgrims into Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2019 as at yesterday.
He disclosed this in Jeddah, at a press conference to end phase 1 of Hajj 2019.
He praised the Crown Prince, Mohammed Bn Salam, for his effort in making pilgrims comfortable and for the success of the first phase of the pilgrimage for this year.
Brig Gen. Alyahya also commended the ministries of interior, health, customs, airports, the police, military as well as Hajj and Umrah, who have provided services for the success of the operation.
He said one of the major successes recorded this year is that pilgrims do not have to wait for their luggage upon arrival at the airport. He said luggage were delivered to pilgrims at their accommodation.
MOST READ
65, 000 Nigerian Pilgrims Set To Climb Mount Arafat
Saudi Deports 300 Pilgrims For Visa Forgery
Insecurity: Soyinka Calls For State Of Emergency In South West
FCT Residents Seek Police Protection Against Hoodlums At Mabushi Bus Stop
Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC Deploys Personnel, Sniffer Dogs
CLO, Others Seek PMB’s Intervention Over UNN VC’s Appointment
PMB, Jonathan, Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Advocate Concerted Action Against Cancer
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Sowore’s Detention: Extend Ban To Nigerian Judges, Frank Urges US, EU, Others
- NEWS17 hours ago
Nabena To GEJ: Refrain From Making Misguided Comments
- NEWS18 hours ago
Pastor Disappears After Impregnating Orphan
- LAW18 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: Court Orders DSS To Detain Sowore For 45 Days
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Fiji To Charge More For Telecommunication Service
- ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Sam Uche To Host Mykmary Fashion Show 2019
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Oil Rises Due To Firm Yuan, Expectations Of More OPEC Cuts
- WORLD18 hours ago
Robot Traffic Police Put On Duty In North China