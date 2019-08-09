A Decade Of Boko Haram Terrorism

Last week marked 10 years of the Boko Haram insurgency. A decade of deaths,pains and destruction. Boko Haram started as an innocuous group in the north east preaching their own brand of Islam.The extra-judicial killing of Mohammed Yusuf by security agencies radicalized the group and since then Nigeria has not been the same.

According to reports, since 2009 Boko Haram over 100 thousands and displaced 2.3 million from their homes and was ranked as the world’s deadliest terror group by the Global Terrorism Index in 2015.

The bombing of the UN building in Abuja in 2011 made group gained international headlines and metamorphised into a full blown terrorist group. Apart from the north east, residents of Abuja from 2011 to 2015 were living in palpable fear. Thisday Newspapers, Nyanya park and Police headquarters in Abuja were hit by Boko Haram bombs.Even states in the north west like Kano and Kaduna were not spared from Boko Haram bombings.

The group also carried out massive abduction of women and girls including the Chibok and Dapchi school girls abduction.

The group even started taking over towns and hoisting their flags. As at 2015 the insurgents were in control of 14 local governments in the north east.

The insurgent group also carried out massive suicide bombings across the country.

According to the UNDP, the crisis destroyed properties, including homes, hospitals, schools and markets and places of worship worth over $9 billion.

The federal government had in April 2016 said at least N1 trillion was needed for immediate and short-term stabilisation and recovery of the North-East. It based its projection on assessment and validation by multi-lateral institutions.

According to reports by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) had indicated that at least 2,295 teachers had been killed in the Northeast since the conflict started in 2009.

When the administration of President came on board in 2015 ,the military carried out an all attack on the group and the group was massively degraded.For now their activities are mostly limited to the north east.

However, it is the height of delusion to say that the Boko Haram war is over. Only last week week,Boko Haram members reportedly killed 65 mourners in a village in Nganzai local government area of Borno state – The mourners were said to have been killed in a reprisal attack by the terrorists against the community – It was gathered that the attack took place while the mourners were returning from a funeral.

Soldiers are still being killed daily by Boko Haram in the north east. The fact that bombing stopped in Abuja is not a yardstick that the group has been defeated.

Several negotiations and cease fire deals with the insurgents have not yielded any fruit.

The military should change their tactics and end this war once and for all.