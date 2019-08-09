As Parents’ Raising Children With Autism Get Corporate Support

At the 9th GTBank Annual Autism Programme which held in Lagos recently, parents of these special needs children shared their experiences amidst emotional outbursts as they relived the challenges that come with caring for their children, ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH writes.

I am my child’s advocate, no one knows my child better than me; I am an Autism architect.” These words have become the national anthem of parents whose children are living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). To them, nothing matters anymore; they have to man up to the task of being everything for their children.

For Solape Azazzi, who has a six-year-old son with ASD, she started her journey when her son was just 20 months old.

“When I found out that my first son is Autistic, I was depressed for a long time. I couldn’t stop crying to God and the doctors. I kept asking why me! What went wrong! What did I not do right! And just concluded that I should be blamed for my son’s disorder.

“No one was able to comfort me initially. However, my family members never gave up on me. They knew if they leave me to wallow in fear and pain, they might lose me as well. So, they kept coming around. They became inspirational speakers.

“I remember them telling me that rather than asking why me? I should start finding solutions to his problem because I am losing my family due to my withdrawal from them.

“With a good support system, I rose up to the task. Looking back now, I must say it has been a fantastic journey because day by day, I kept discovering beautiful things about my son.

“I thank God I didn’t give up on him. I now see him as God’s gift. I am so proud of him. I talk about him everywhere I go, even though people do not want to listen to me.

“My prayer is that the stigma should stop and that proper structure should be put in place for people living with ASD to thrive.”

Margaret Irele also prays that the stigma would stop someday. “When my son was diagnosed with ASD, the stigma was very high, nobody wanted to sit close to him, so I instructed his siblings to always been there for him.

“I told them that Ben is the best gift God has given to us. Though, he cannot speak for himself, they should talk for him and love him because we are all he’s got.”

While the only challenge both women spoken about above was stigmatisation because they have the financial backbone to help their children, majority of parents’ who are in the same predicament do not have the funds to help their children live life to the fullest.

The prevailing economic and social difficulties as well as the absence of government support as obtainable in high-income countries, has resulted in the inability of most families to meet the daily needs of children with ASD.

As a result, majority of these children continue to experience great disparities in educational, economic, medical and social opportunities, in spite of the country’s abundant natural resources.

Against this background, it is obvious that raising a child who has ASD can have profound effect on any family structure.

As a result of that, many families are known to reject their children with ASD, forcing some of these children to roam the streets begging for alms, or to die as they become exposed to the elements.

Notable caregivers in Nigeria are of the opinion that the reason for abandoning these special needs children are not implausible. Often, family members become fixated on the myths that only emphasises the embarrassment of giving birth to a child with ASD, and attributing such disability to the anger of the gods or their ancestral spirits. Because of these erroneous ideas, children with ASD may become ostracised and denied their fundamental human rights.

Even the government is a culprit to the sufferings that this group of people face in the society. According to speakers at the programme, statistics show that more than eight in 10 adults with the disorder are unemployed and so do not have the chance to earn a living.

All the ill treatment is what the founding partner of RobuReed, Remi Olutimayin, who is a spectrum, is against. Olutimayin said every autistic child needs acceptance and understanding; the right support at the right time; meaningful activity and employment; good health; emotional and wellbeing and inclusion in local communities.

“We should not build an ASD child for the road, but rather, we should build the road for the child to make life easy for them.”

In the same vein, a speech and language pathologist, Jeannette Washington, said about 34 per cent of students with ASD that went to college choose to pursue a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) course because they would rather work with their hands and challenge their brains than talk.

Washington however advocated that the Nigerian government and employers of labour, take advantage of that and employ them because they have the ability to be very focused in their job.

The CEO, GTBank, Segun Agbaje, believes that children and adults living with ASD often lack the support and vocational training that they need to develop critical skills for an independent and productive life.

‘‘Today, most children with ASD are not getting the education they need, less than 20 per cent of adults with ASD are employed while the rest largely depend on their relatives for all of their lives,’’ says Agbaje.

“Surely, we have to do something about this and the focus of this year’s conference is a critical step in that direction. Individually, it is the sense of purpose that drives us to pursue our dreams and together, it is what inspires us to constantly seek for more ways to enrich lives and uplift our society,” he added.

Agbaje said people living with autism also have their own dreams, ambitions, and incredible potential to achieve great things; it falls to us as parents, relatives, friends, caregivers, medical experts, organisations and concerned members of the public to help them live a life of purpose.

He said, “At GTBank, not only are our awareness campaigns significantly growing public consciousness on autism, nearly 4000 children have now benefited directly from our free one-on-one consultation services. More than 12,000 people have participated in our annual autism conferences and we have trained almost 15,000 people on how to manage Autism.

‘‘Rest assured as an organisation that is passionate about uplifting the most vulnerable in our society, we will continue to empower people living with autism with all the support and resources that they need to reach their full potential.’’

He however commended children living with ASD and their families whose courage and perseverance to make the best of life, regardless of the challenges, is an inspiration to everyone.

“I assure you that GTBank will continue to work with everyone who shares our values to build a world devoid of stigma and filled with all the support that you need to thrive,” he added.