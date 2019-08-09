Avert Another Party Crisis, APC Govs’ Forum DG Writes Oshiomhole

A passionate appeal has been made to the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to save the party from another crisis and by extension, avoid the loss of the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Edo States.

The appeal, which was specifically directed to the APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was made by the director-general (DG) of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman.

In a letter he wrote to Oshiomhole, the DG accused him of mismanaging the party’s affairs, citing the suspension of top leaders of the APC among others, to buttress his allegation.

Although similar allegations have been made against Oshiomhole in the past, the PGF boss expressed concern over the continued internal wrangling in the party and its attendant consequences.

Lukman, in the letter, which LEADERSHIP Friday accessed in Abuja, warned that if not adequately and promptly checked, the APC may well be on the way to suffer another electoral defeat in the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states as well as Edo State, later in the year.

In the letter he personally signed and entitled ‘APC: Appeal for Reconciliation,’ dated August 6, 2019, Lukman said: “As a loyal party member, I have difficulty reconciling the absence of meetings of superior organs given all the challenges the party is going through, warranting the suspension of three serving governors (two of them now senators) and two members of the National Working Committee (NWC).”

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that Lukman, while recently introducing his book: ‘Power of Possibility And Politics of Change in Nigeria,’ to the media in Abuja had opined that APC, had been building on past grievances which, if not settled early, could be counterproductive ahead of 2023.

He then canvassed that the NWC should be at the forefront of championing the reconciliation process with Oshiomhole at the driver’s seat.

However, while assessing Oshiomhole’s leadership, Lukman, in his letter, declared: “My distant observation is that there is hardly any difference between your approach in managing the party and the way Chief John Odigie-Oyegun had managed it during his tenure. Instead, things have really gotten worse and painfully, it would appear, you are in denial of this reality.”

Referring to earlier efforts he made to draw Oshiomhole’s attention to the growing problems in the party, he said: “Kindly recall that sometime in June this year, I sent what I called a ‘Private Memo’ on the issues of reported disciplinary actions against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State by the NWC.

“Of course, the memo noted that before the 2019 general elections, the NWC had similarly suspended former governors, Rochas Okorocha and lbikunle Amosun of Imo and Ogun states respectively. Between June and now, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, APC deputy national chairman, North, and Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, APC vice national chairman, North West, have also been similarly suspended.

“It would appear that the leadership problems facing the party is getting deeper and, in the circumstances, the business of building the party will be sacrificed.

“We had challenges that deprived our party the opportunity to contest 2019 election in Rivers State, stripped our party of electoral victory in Zamfara State, engendered highest levels of leadership animosities in Imo, Ogun, Adamawa, Bauchi, Kano, Ondo, Oyo, etc. Today, with Kogi and Edo states’ elections approaching, similar leadership animosities are defining the political life of the party in those states.

“Since emerging as the national chairman of our party, I have had cause to review decisions and actions you have taken as the national chairman and often I have difficulty reconciling many of the decisions and actions you took with the leadership standards you upheld,” he said.

The PGF boss stressed that “it is a painful reality that we have found ourselves in a situation of near stalemate in many states under your leadership. Embarrassingly, our leaders, including your very self, appear to be stubbornly inconsiderate of other options of resolving these challenges.

“If the electoral losses of Oyo, Imo, Zamfara, Adamawa and Bauchi are not a wake-up call to the dangers that lie ahead, what could have been? Is it that our leaders are indifferent to the possible return of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)?”

Lukman added: “In all my years of association with you, I never imagine that one day you will be so comfortable as to be indifferent to challenges that could threaten our national democratic development.

“Sir, there is the need to urgently refocus our party and all our leaders on the most critical political issue in the country, which is about reconciling our leaders at all levels.

“This is urgently needed in order to recreate the electoral advantage of our party. It is an advantage, which will keep diminishing once our leaders continue to grandstand and take positions with reference to technicalities,” he said.

While urging the APC chairman to allow room for divergent views while proffering solutions to problems, as against grandstanding, he said: “Grandstanding with reference to technicalities is the trade mark of Nigerian lawyers, with due apologies, which has produced the reality whereby the capacity of our legal and judicial system to deliver justice are weak.

“Once our reference point is some of those technical details, which rationalises where we are, the tendency is that all proposals will be reduced to conquest scenarios, which may only deepen and create new conflicts,” Lukman said.

On the removal of Odigie-Oyegun as APC national chairman, Lukman asked Oshiomhole: “Above all, sir, can we in all honesty justify why Chief John Odigie-Oyegun had to be asked to vacate the leadership of the party on accounts of your management records of the party’s affairs between June 2018 and now?

“Some pointers may be helpful in this respect. Many of us who are members of the party could not understand why it took more than two years after winning the 2015 election for Chief Odigie-Oyegun to convene meetings of organs of the party, notably, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Caucus.

“Today, more than four months after winning the 2019 elections and almost one year after the last NEC meeting on August 30, 2018, no sign of any meeting in sight. The only organ that is meeting is the NWC,” he said.

In a phone conversation, Lukman admitted that he wrote the letter to Oshiomhole, stressing that “the reality is that we just have to summon the courage within ourselves and try to talk to our leadership in a way that will make them take the right steps to try to solve whatever problem is facing the party.”