BBNaija: Nominations Cancelled This Week

If you thought Big Brother was done with his twists this season, you got it all wrong! The ‘Pepper Dem’ game just went a notch higher as Big Brother cancelled nominations this week and introduced House camps.

On Monday Night, Big Brother assembled all housemates in the Arena and announced that this week’s nomination process was going to be different. He instructed them to pick one coloured arm band from the black boxes designated by gender. Upon picking one, they were to wear it and proceed promptly to the box with the matching colour of the arm band.

Once the process was complete, the 18 housemates were split equally into two teams; one red and the other green. Elozonam, Cindy, Enkay, Ike, Khafi, Tacha, Sir Dee, Omashola and Frodd became members of the red team which they named‘The Icons’ whilst Diane, Esther, Gedoni, Mike, Venita, Seyi, Enkay, Joe and Jackye made up the green team or ‘Cruisetopia’, as they chose to call it.

Big Brother then proceeded to explain the new dynamics of the show going forward. He said the housemates will henceforth play the games in their respective camps. The nomination process will be replaced with the nomination challenge where the camps will go head to head with the winning camp taking all including the weekly supplies. The camp that loses will have all its members automatically up for possible eviction.

Speaking after this latest twist, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host, said all housemates are safe and therefore there will be no evictions on Sunday, August 11.

Earlier in the day, Seyi emerged winner of the Head of House challenge after a rolling ball challenge where all housemates had to roll two pink balls from one end of a table to the other end with one finger.