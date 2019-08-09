BHM CEO Becomes Fellow Of NIMN

Public Relations and Marketing expert and CEO of Nigeria’s leading PR agency, Black House Media (BHM), Ayeni Adekunle, has joined an elite class of distinguished Nigerian professionals following his induction as a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN).

A seasoned public relations practitioner, journalist and entrepreneur, Ayeni has pushed the frontiers of integrated marketing communications practice in the country, having harnessed the disruptive power of new technology to birth innovative interventions in PR and marketing.

Ayeni Adekunle, as CEO of BHM, which is today a flourishing group of disruptive fledgling companies — BHM Group — is one of the pioneers who led the industry into the digital-first strategy era of Marketing Communications in Nigeria. Named Nigeria’s PR practitioner of the year in 2017, Adekunle is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations UK (CIPR).

Among his numerous contributions are several interventions that have served to bolster the practice of the PR profession in Nigeria and the marketing sector at large. Chief among these is his introduction of the Nigerian PR Report – an empirical analysis of the Public Relations market and the country’s first-ever annual report dedicated exclusively to chronicling data on trends, perceptions, challenges and prospects within the PR industry among others.

“This is a great honour, not just for me but everyone at BHM Group. I decided on PR because I saw a gap and an opportunity to make an impact and unlock value and that is exactly what we have done and continue to do at BHM. I am deeply appreciative of this recognition and want to express my appreciation to the council,” Ayeni said in his remarks.

BlackHouse Media which currently has on its roster some of the biggest brands in Nigeria has recorded some impressive wins with its growing clientele. Started with zero capital 12 years ago, the agency is today one of the most valuable in the market having worked with clients in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Milan, Paris, Las Vegas, Ghana, and Barcelona among others.