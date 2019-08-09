Blueprint Of Good Governance, Tonic For Economic Development

Nasarawa State is one of the disadvantaged states in Nigeria but the determination to turn around this story and grow a robust economy instead, led to the setting up a 15 man ‘Investment and Economic Advisory Council.’ In this report, Danjuma Joseph, takes a look at the advantage of the new council.

It was indeed a new dawn in the economic prosperity of Nasarawa State after the governor, Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, assembled a dignified array of global citizens, each an authority in his field of endeavour, to constitute an economic advisory council, a new strategy to make the state more economically viable, as well as an effective mechanism for engaging the private sector on matters relating to investment and economic development.

Describing the day as the happiest since the inception of his administration, the governor, saw the inauguration of the economic advisory council as a fulfillment of an earlier pledge encapsulated in his inaugural speech on the attainment of 100 days in office, and his solemn commitment to make Nasarawa State a hub for investment opportunities and sustainable economic development.

No doubt, the governor knows that the state is in dire need of a profound economic transformation to remove it from the shackles of poverty, which is why in his inaugural speech on May 29, 2019, he made a solemn pledge towards this direction.

“Accordingly, government shall adopt a robust investment policy and drive which will be structured on interim, short, medium- and long-term arrangements. Government will establish a one stop shop Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to process, regulate and manage all investment of the state and also drive our investment initiatives.”

Fulfilling this promise is what happened on July 29, exactly two months later. This day will go down memory lane as a day that the governor matched his words with action by inaugurating a 15-man economic council to explore the full economic potentials of the state and place it on the world map.

Members of the committee includes Prof Konyisola Ajayi, chairman, and Ibrahim Magaji, secretary. Other members are Abubakar Mohammed, Adeyemi Dipeola, Roberts Orya, Gen Ahmed Aboki, Faisal Shu’aib, Lazarus Angbazo, Kasim Hussein, Adamu Aliyu, Imaan Ibrahim, Dikko Bala, George Manuike, Roseline Kela and Ibrahim Abdullahi.

Governor Sule, while speaking at the inauguration of the team described as ‘Global Citizens,’ urged them to be proactive and work to achieve the development agenda and aspiration of the state.

The 14 terms of reference of this vibrant team is to among other things, support and advise the government on the development of policies, programmes and strategies which will encourage investment and economic development of the state. Also to advise government on matters relating to the attraction of domestic and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the state as well as act as ambassadors for investment initiatives and advise on competitive issues, policies and programmes.

They are also to provide advisory roles according to their specialised industry as appropriate and relevant in guiding and shaping the government’s economic vision; advise the government on necessary incentives, policies and frameworks for enabling business environment in the state.

Facilitate close working relationship with key global private sector stakeholders, including multilateral organisations, development partners, donor agencies and development of finance institutions for investment in the state to facilitate growth and development.

Promote the image of Nasarawa State as an investment destination for the establishment of new businesses or growing existing ones; identify any current policy or process of government that is/are impediments to supporting business and industry; support and facilitate the implementation of the Nasarawa State Economic Development Strategy.

Monitor and advise on the development and implementation of annual budget of the state; review and provide inputs into sector specific reports, policies and/or frameworks that support investments or economic development of the state; identify potential funding sources to support governments investment in economic development projects; analyze any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the government; and any other issue(s) that may be incidental to the above terms of reference.

“The council which is to be in place till the end of tenure of this administration, is expected to submit periodic report to government for review in the development of the state,” Sule said.

Throwing more light on NEDS, Barrister Ibrahim Abdullahi, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on investment, said with the new strategy, Nasarawa State is ready to compete with topmost states in terms of sustained economic growth, increased opportunity, social inclusion and improved quality of life of the citizens.

“It is not an over ambitious plan but a plan well thought out by Governor Sule, that will leverage the advisory council to have increased partnership with the private sector, with donor support globally,” the SSA stated.

He explained further that the governor has already exhibited the political will to make sure that Nasarawa State becomes the most preferred destination for doing business in the North Central and in Nigeria as a whole.

“NEDS focus on five game changers namely, employment and wealth creation, accelerated industrialisation, infrastructural development, human capital development and urban renewal and sustainable development.”

Indeed, the state economic advisory council is not just an idea for the governor, but an idea for the entire people of the state, as such everybody has a role to play towards actualising the noble objective behind the setting up of the council.

Chairman of the economic advisory council, Professor Ajayi, commended the governor for assembling a team representing the finest and best from across the country, stressing that, members of the council are happy to take Nasarawa State forward.

“We are gathered here today in pursuit of the economic advancement and development of Nasarawa State, based on the burning passion of the governor to have transformational impact that will make this basket of raw talent and opportunity, not just one of the largest economies in the nation, but also be one of the best states with social mobility, economic advancement, educational progress, peace and security, responsible, responsive public and private sector actors.

“As New Jersey is to New York, Nasarsawa can be the same to Abuja. Our hope is that your vision to make Nasarawa state attractive and pleasant for investment and for living, is achieved. The truth of the matter however, is that, there is now, healthy competition in the nation by other states to be viable. There is a competition by other states to stop over dependence on federal allocation; there is competition to stop the pre-active of unsustainable desk profile.

“But if we do not get it right on education, everything that we do would fail and therefore we must place a lot of emphasis on opportunity we have to ensure that the people of this state are educated.”

Ajayi, who promised that they will not disappoint the government and the people of the state, assured that they will proffer solutions that will translate the economic retention into economic advancement of the state. He added that the raw clay given to them by the state government will be molded to turn around the fortunes of the state.

A cross section of some politicians in the state, said the teacher, nurse, trader, mechanic, doctor, contractor, every citizen and especially civil servants, all have a role to play in this collective yearning and aspiration for a better Nasarawa State.

APC chairman in Nasarawa State, Mr Phillip Tatari Shekwo, gave the governor a pat on the back for rolling out an economic blueprint that will remove the state from the shackles of poverty and over dependence on the federal allocation.

Shekwo, while commending the initiative of the governor described it as an idea whose time has come to ‘liberate the economic fortunes of the state,’ saying with the caliber of persons in the economic team of the governor, it is a big sign that good things are in the offing for the state.

The APC chairman, who opined that investment take some years to reap the dividends, called on the people of the state to give the governor and the committee the necessary support.

“Investment is not a one-day job, is not a two days job, sometimes it can be for a long time, but the result will come. Perhaps not in the next two years or four years, but the foundation that he is trying to lay, will outlive his first and second term in office.”