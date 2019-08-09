ENTERTAINMENT
Burna Boy’s New Album Debuts At No. 13 On Billboard World Album Charts
Second week after it was released, Burna Boy’s new album which he titled ‘African Giant,’ has debuted at No. 13 on Billboard World Charts.
After releasing back-to-back hit singles off the collection, there was no doubt that the album was going to be phenomenal. Apart from the Billboard World Album feat, the album also charting at number one in more than 10 countries on Apple Music is nothing short of iconic.
The Nigerian Dancehall-Afrobeatz artiste has become one of Africa’s greatest exports for the past few months when it comes to music, even performing at Coachella and wining a BET award.
