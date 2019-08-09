CLO, Others Seek PMB’s Intervention Over UNN VC’s Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to, in line with his administration’s anti-graft war, order an investigation into the emergence of Professor Charles Igwe as the Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

The call is contained in a statement by the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in conjunction with the Coalition for Quality Education Sustainability and Leadership Initiative, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP Friday in Abuja, yesterday.

In the statement signed by the executive director, CLO, Ibuchukwu Ezike and national coordinator Coalition for Quality Education Sustainability and Leadership Initiative, Comrade James Ezema respectively, the groups urged the President to use his good office to immediately activate relevant security agencies that should investigate the circumstances that led to the alleged alteration of the date of birth of Prof Igwe to determine if he is suitable to be made the vice chancellor of a reputable federal university like UNN.

They urged President Buhari to unravel the circumstances surrounding the disregard of such alleged infraction by the Governing Council’s VC Selection Committee of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, to ascertain if they just looked the other to pave way for the eventual emergence of the Vice Chancellor as he ought to have been disqualified from the race.

They noted that the University of Nigeria was envisioned by the founding fathers to be an institution that will train Nigerians and foreign students both in character and learning.

They therefore strongly urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that this matter was not swept under the carpet but openly investigated and if found culpable, the current Vice-Chancellor and any other possible collaborator should be made to face the full weight of the law to serve as a harsh deterrence to others within the academic and non-academic institutions in the country.

The groups alleged that recently, the institution embarked on yet another journey to salvage the institution at the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past management team. Consequently, five-man selection committee was constituted by the Governing Council, to select/elect a new Vice-Chancellor for the tertiary institution.

“Candidates were shortlisted for in a final list of 15 contenders as we watched with kin interest as the selection committee went about its business. However, as expected in such context, highly placed individuals had put pressure on the committee to ensure the emergence of a particular candidate, who was anointed by the out-gone management team led by Prof. Ozumba. And we believed that the committee was made up of eminent personalities who understood the importance of quality education at a time Nigerian universities are struggling to be numbered among the best in the world.

Nevertheless, at the end, the rest is history as the incumbent Vice-Chancellor Professor Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe was declared the winner of the contest. And in every contest there must be winners and losers,” the groups said.

The groups alleged that the new Vice-Chancellor, who was Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) during the tenure of the immediate past Management Team of the University had submitted his curriculum vitae, claiming that he was born at Awka, Anambra State of Nigeria on August 23, 1958.

“Whereas a statutory declaration of age on oath in 1974 on behalf of Prof Charles Igwe by his father, Mr. Wilfred Igwe, a native of Awka in Njikoka of the then East Central State of Nigeria noted that Professor Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe was actually born on August 23, 1955 and not 1958 as claimed by the VC in his document,” the groups alleged.

The pro-democracy and quality education advocates also alleged that there is a high possibility that the New Vice Chancellor may have altered his age at one time or the other for the purpose of avoiding earlier retirement, and called on President Buhari to intervene without delay to ascertain his culpability or not.