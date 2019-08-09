LAW
Court Remands Man For Allegedly Killing Father
A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 40-year-old man, Bisso Aminu, who allegedly killed his father, be remanded in prison custody, pending legal advice.
Magistrate Binta Rijau, who declined to take his plea because her court lacked jurisdiction, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send a copy to the office of the Niger Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.
Rijau adjourned the matter until Sept. 5, for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Thomas Peter, told the court that the village head of Tangu in Rijau Local Government Area reported the matter on July 24.
Peter alleged that the complainant told police that the defendant killed his father over an allegation that he was a wizard, who wanted to kill him.
He said the defendant hit his father with a hoe while he was sleeping.
(NAN)
