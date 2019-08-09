Eid El-adha: Beyond The Slaughter!

In the name of Allah Who states “We called out to him, O Abraham! Though hast already fulfilled the dream! Thus, indeed do We reward those who do right. For this was a clear trial. And we ransomed him with a momentous sacrifice,” Q37: 100-104.

May the everlasting peace and blessings of Allah be upon His noble servant, our master Muhammad (S) and his purified progeny.

All praise is due to Allah in Whose infinite mercy Sheikh el-Zakzaky (H) and wife were permitted to go abroad for medical treatment. This is very encouraging as millions of people in the country and beyond consistently called for it. The move is harbinger of good news for the entire nation and a good step in the right direction toward amicable solution of pending problems. However, there is need for the lots of brothers and sisters languishing in prison to be unconditionally released to promote peace in the country. To the Sheikh and wife, they were wished safe journey to India and quickest recovery from multifaceted health complications. At this juncture, I wish to express profound appreciation to the chairman, management, editorial board and staff of LEADERSHIP Group Limited for the unbounded opportunity given to esteemed readers to call for the Sheikh’s release and justice. As we pray for quick recovery of casualties, we extend condolence to the families of martyrs and other circumstantial victims over the period. We are very grateful to Sheikh’s lawyers under Mr Falana, SAN, local and international human rights activists, civil liberty organisations, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and numerous media outfits among others. Last and not the least are the disciples of the Sheikh who made the greatest sacrifice and aided to this level in different ways from within and outside the country. We continue to pray and work for the peaceful coexistence of our great country and greater strides in its socioeconomic wellbeing.

The topic for this week is on the precious animal sacrifice celebration or Eid el-adha in Arabic. The historic slaughter relates to Prophet Ibrahim – father of monotheism (peace be upon him) which took place in Mecca, then a barren land when he migrated together with his wife, Hajar and first son, Isma’il, peace be upon them. “Remember Abraham said: O my lord! Make this city one of peace and security and preserve me and my sons from worshipping idols” Q2: 35.

Consequently, it grew to a stable centre point attracting millions of people across the world. Pilgrims make their sacrifice and stone the pillars after series of activities commencing on the eighth day (tarwiyyah). A remarkable activity in the pilgrimage is standing on the mount Arafat on the ninth day of Zulhajj, reading Imam Husain’s prominent Arafat prayer. The famous prophetic sermon in the farewell pilgrimage was delivered there. Muslims are encouraged to observe fear of Allah, brotherhood, friendliness and forgiveness. They should also protect the rights of women and above all strictly follow the noble Qur’an and the prophetic progeny. It was authentically narrated that whoever embarks on hajj accordingly returns as the day he or she was born.

What is common with Eid el-Adha is the slaughter of precious animals, as sacrifice for the sake of Allah. The pilgrims offer their sacrifice at Mina after which they terminate the rite. Non pilgrims offer the highly recommended act by prophetic tradition. What is the rationale and wisdom behind the slaughter? What should be done on such offers? Based on the teaching of Islam, whoever is opportune to slaughter, he or she is expected to distribute the meat to the needy. And looking at the recent statistics of the internally displaced persons at various locations in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and other places, same should be extended to victims of other terrorist/banditry attacks especially in Zamfara and Katsina.

“They ask thee what they should spend (in charity). Say whatever wealth Ye spend that is good, is for parents and kindred And orphans And those in want And for wayfarers. And whatever ye do That is good, Allah knoweth it all,” Q2:216.

Feeding the weak is a highly recommended act. The believers are encouraged to generously participate in this act to the best of their ability. It is imperative to draw attention on the need to offer the skins of such sacrifice to Shuhada Foundation, a Zaria-based orphanage.

The history of this sacrifice relates to prophet Ibrahim’s prayer for a son after clocking hundred years without one. “O my Lord! Grant me a righteous (son)! So, We gave him good news of a forbearing son, Q37:100-102.

The forbearing child was Isma’il, the ancestor of Arabs and grandfather of the Last Prophet. However, at his teenage years, the Prophet was commanded to slaughter him. Having submitted to the will of Allah, he laid him prostrate on his forehead using sharp knife on his jugular vein. However, Allah miraculously ransomed him with a momentous sacrifice! As could be deduced, that was the greatest of all trials to him. The essence of the sacrifice is to gain the pleasure of Allah by accepting the offering out of faith and sincerity. Basically, it is not the slaughter of animals that is meant but love of Allah and His preference. If not? Which precious animal did Isma’il compare to Ibrahim (AS)? How should one assume self under such a situation? Can you compare his submission with your love towards your wife and children? It was neither a joke nor a dream, the two prophets were tried by Allah and they passed excellently! The criteria considered were full submission, faith and preference of Allah not the nature of animal one slaughters at all. The question is how much do you love Allah and to what extent can you sacrifice for His sake? We may ask, can you sacrifice your son or yourself for the sake of Allah? What of your good office or selfish interest? This is the real logic behind the sacrifice!

Think of the great sacrifice of Imam Husain, the grandson of the noble messenger who said “if the religion of Muhammad could only stand at the expense of my life, let it be” while sacrificing his dear life to the cause of Islam! The band of his followers responded immediately “O our master! We are all ready to defend you and your Ahlul-bait and sacrifice our lives for the cause of Islam! The Imam was the ransomed momentous sacrifice according to some Qur’anic interpreters. For over 13 centuries now, they are remembered with great respect and prayers, not only by believers in their faith but all people with common sense of humanity. The Indian political and spiritual leader, Mahatma Gandhi said “I have carefully read the biography of Imam Husain and have contemplated the events of Karbala. I am sure Indians must follow his ideas on the path to victory.” The English Poet, Fredrick James said, “the lesson taken from Husain or any other martyred hero is that there exist the perpetual principles of justice, mercy and affection in the world, which never change, and when one fights for these principles and insists on them, they will be immortal and will last forever.”

Besides the animal sacrifice based on individual capacity, the real sacrifice is determined by one’s action at the event of variance with guidance of Allah in mortal world. “say if it be that your fathers, your sons, your brothers, your mates, or your kindred; the wealth that you have gained; the commerce in which ye fear a decline or the dwelling in which ye delight are dearer to you than Allah or His messenger or the striving in His cause- then wait until Allah brings about His decision and Allah guides not the rebellious,” Q:23-24.

As part of his 1439th annual message to the pilgrims issued on Sunday, 7th Zulhijja, the leader of Islamic revolution, Ayatollah, Sayyid Ali Khamne’i, dwelt on the uniqueness and universality of Hajj mission “…. this heavenly chant still calls to hearts, inviting humanity beyond centuries and eras to gather around the pivot of monotheism. All human beings are addressed by this Abrahamic call and dignified by it; although, in some corners they may not hear it; or some hearts; under the cover of ignorance and negligence, are deprived of it; or even though some do not prepare their hearts to be qualified for entering this everlasting, global feast, for any reason, they are not granted the opportunity.”

While stressing the necessity of unity as a phenomenon, he described “Hajj as a specified place, and in this time and period, always and throughout years, calls the Muslims to solidarity and union through an articulated language and clear logic. This is the opposite of what the enemies of Islam aspire to do; inciting the Muslims to fight against each other at all times, and especially during present time. Look at the behaviour of the arrogant and criminal US today. Its essential policy against Islam and the Muslims is war mongering. Its desire and vicious efforts aim at killing Muslims by other Muslims; causing some oppressive groups to attack some oppressed ones, supporting the front of the oppressors, suppressing the suppressed front through it, and always fueling this appalling conspiracy. Muslims should be aware and nullify this satanic policy. Hajj prepares the grounds for this awareness, and this represents the philosophy of declaring repudiation to pagans and arrogant powers during Hajj. The Imam finally drew the attention of the pilgrims “not to forget to pray for the Islamic Ummah, the oppressed people in Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Afghanistan, Yemen, Bahrain, Libya, Pakistan, Kashmir, Myanmar and other parts of the world ask Allah to cut the hands of the US and other arrogant powers and their supporters.”

While preparing to reflect the events of Ghadeer and Mubahala in due course, I hail our esteemed readers and wish all successful Sallah celebrations in advance.

Wassalamu alaikum.