Eid -El-Adha: Police To Deploy 6,000 Personnel In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Thursday, said it will deploy no fewer than 6,000 of its personnel to man the security architect of the State during the celebration of Eid-El-Adha.

The State Commissioner of Police (CP) Mr Ali Janga stated in a press statement issued in Kaduna through the Command Public Relations Officers DSP Yakubu Sabo.

According to the Statement, the Command informed member of the general public that, it has drawn out elaborate operation order/strategies to checkmate activities of criminal element during Eid-EL-Adha (Sallah) period throughout the state.

“In this regard, the Command has deployed over 6,000 personnel both conventional, Police Mobile Force,as well as undercover Operatives to man and monitor Key Vulnerable Points with a view to ensure tight security across the state.

Janga reassured the good people of Kaduna State of the Command’s readiness to promptly respond to distress call and decisively deal with any person or group of persons who in any way attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere during the festive period.

He further urges parents/guardians to be vigilant, monitor and warn their children/wards against the use of all forms of firework (knockout) and not to allow them to be used by intending mischief fabricators during the festive period, as anybody arrested will face the wrath of law.

“The Command equally enjoins report of any suspicious movement/object noticed in your area to the nearest security formation or call the following numbers or use these platforms; 07039675856, 0807591105 E-mail npfkaduna4455@gmail.com Twitter: @policengkaduna, Facebook: Nigeria Police Force Kaduna.

He added that the Command in synergy with all security agencies in the state wishes to reassure members of the public of their safety and to go about their lawful businesses without fear or molestation.