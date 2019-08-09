BUSINESS
Etihad To Partner Gombe In Aviation Fuel Supply
Job creation is in the pipeline in Gombe State, as Etihad Trading Limited is to partner with Gombe State in bringing investment on aviation fuel supply at its international airport.
In this wise, over150 manpower is expected to be created to reduce unemployment in the state.
The executive director, Etihad Trading Limited, a subsidiary of oil drilling services, Saad Lawal disclosed this yesterday in Gombe, when he led his management team on a courtesy visit to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State at the Government House, Gombe.
Lawal said “in the whole of North-east and North-central except Abuja and Yola, no airport has such supply facility. Investing in the aviation fuel facility at the airport, Etihad is bringing new development into the state through creation of jobs, payment of taxes and aiding additional air traffic.”
Lawal told the governor, that there are series of community development packages ranging from schools, boreholes, medical centres and praying centres of some selected communities in the state. He said some of the projects had already been completed and commissioned, while others are ongoing.
Responding, the governor said Gombe State Is ready to partner with any investors that has the interest of the people of the state at heart.
Yahaya said the state is endowed with massive hydrocarbon, but suffered neglect over the years.
