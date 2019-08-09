NEWS
Farmer In Court For Allegedly Defrauding Businesswoman Of N1m
A 42-year-old farmer, Musa Isiaka, on Friday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna State, for allegedly defrauding a businesswoman of N1 million.
Isiaka, whose address was not provided, is charged with breach of trust, cheating and fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty.
The prosecution counsel, Insp Leo Chidi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in April in Kaduna.
Chidi alleged that the defendant collected N1 million from the complainant, Mrs Abigail Yohanna, with a promise to invest it fertiliser business.
He said that the defendant failed to invest the money, instead he converted it to his personal use.
The prosecution said that all efforts made by the complainant to get the money back, failed.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297, 307 and 345 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.
The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.
He adjourned the case until Aug. 29 for mention. (NAN)
