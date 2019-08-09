NEWS
Gani Adams Hails Makinde Over Strategic Security Plans
The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams has commended Governor Seyi Makinde for the strategic security plans put in place to safeguard the lives and properties of the people of Oyo State.
Adams while speaking on a live radio programme in Ibadan called for such strategic security measures to be implemented at the national level.
He also called for Nigeria to return to the regional system of government and for the total restructuring of the nation, warning that failure to restructure Nigeria will lead to the ultimate damnation of the country.
He lamented the level of insecurity particularly the spate of kidnapping and herdsmen crisis, saying “kidnaping is now all over Nigeria, nowhere is secured.”
He further condemned the proposed Ruga Settlement by the federal government and regarded it as a plot to take over Yoruba land.
Adams who lamented that the Yoruba people have become docile in the aspect of activism and called for better governance and modalities of operations, saying “Yoruba’s need a central figure or leader that will be respected by all in order to have a united front.
“After the likes of Awolowo and Ajasin the Yoruba people have become more reactionary than visionary in politics and the overall activism for a better nation.
“When you look at the recent revolutionary call by Sowore, the loudest voice of condemnation came from the Yoruba and this should not be so”, he said.
He, however, added that the Yoruba people were peace lovers and that Yoruba’s detest trouble and trouble makers.
While lamenting that the Yoruba’s were not preserving their rich cultural heritage, Adams said “it is disheartening that Yoruba’s believe so much in foreign cultures at the detriment of their rich cultural heritage.
“An edifice that should become monumental is being destroyed by leaders in the name of modernisation”, he said.
MOST READ
Kebbi Launches Introduction Of Meningitis Vaccine Into Routine Immunization
Flood Kills 22, Displaces Thousands
Hajj 2019: 2m Muslims Approach Holy Site In Saudi Arabia
SPN Condemns Court Order To Detain Sowore For 45 Days
KEDCO Felicitates With Muslim Faithfuls At Eid-el-Kabir
Gani Adams Hails Makinde Over Strategic Security Plans
JUST-IN: Court Grants Maurice Iwu N1bn Bail
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME11 hours ago
Police Release Names Of Murdered Officers In Taraba
- POLITICS8 hours ago
Ministerial Nomination: Dickson, Sylva’s New Found Love In Bayelsa
- NEWS24 hours ago
Sowore’s Detention: Extend Ban To Nigerian Judges, Frank Urges US, EU, Others
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
From Government House To Red Chamber: Ex-Governors Who ‘Retired’ Into The Senate
- HEALTH24 hours ago
Warnings After Woman Is Burned By ‘Vagina Steaming’
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Ex-Deputy Gov, Others Emerge Campaign Coordinators Of Timi Alaibe
- NEWS23 hours ago
Chinese Hydro Experts Arrive Taraba For Mambila Hydro Power
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
N1.2bn Fraud: Court Remands Maurice Iwu In EFCC Custody