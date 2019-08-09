HIV/AIDs Spread On Decrease – NACA DG

The director-general of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Aliyu Gambo said the situation of HIV/AIDs in Nigeria has reduced in the past 15 years due to huge national investment.

He also said that the concluded Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) exercise has given Nigeria the tool to work towards epidemic control based on the credible data generated, which he said has been accepted worldwide.

“Nigeria can aggressively contain the spread of the epidemic because Nigeria has the capacity and resources to collectively achieve its goal to curb the virus,” Dr Gambo made the remarks during his advocacy visit to the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris over his re-appointment.

Gambo said he was in the OAGF to also get acquainted with him and solicit for deepened collaboration between the agency and his office as it was in the past.

Dr Aliyu further stated that with the right mindset, Nigeria can control the epidemic because the recent survey has shown that it has drastically reduced to 1.8 million from the 3.5 million which could still be reduced minimally in his tenure.

He acknowledged the AGF as a key and strategic partner in the fight against HIV/AIDS and that said NACA will welcome AGF’s contribution towards the sustainability of the fight against AIDS in Nigeria.

On his part, the Accountant-General of the Federation, said his office has introduced a number of public finance reforms in the management of the economy.

According to Mr Idris, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has initiated a number of public finance reform initiatives in managing and forecasting of government revenues.

These reforms includes but not limited to Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), Treasury Single Account (TSA), Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS) which is the platform for payment of salaries to civil servant in all MDAs and implementation of e-service in Nigeria.