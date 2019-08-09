LAW
JUST-IN: Court Grants Maurice Iwu N1bn Bail
The Federal High Court Ikoyi has granted bail to a former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Maurice Iwu to the tune of 1 billion naira.
Details shortly….
