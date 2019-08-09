NEWS
Kogi APC Primaries: Court Orders Parties To Stay Action
The Federal High Court Abuja, on Friday, ordered parties in the suit challenging the planned adoption of the indirect primary mode by the Kogi All Progressives Congress (APC) for the selection of the governorship candidate, not to take any step that could affect the subject of the case, pending its final determination.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion with file number: CS/833/19 brought before him by the applicants; Destiny Aromeh, Isa Abubakar, Noah Aku and Joy Onu, who are members of the party.
Justice Taiwo also granted an accelerated hearing in the case on the grounds that the APC primary poll for the next governorship election in Kogi is fixed for Aug. 29.
The judge ordered parties to file all the necessary documents and indicated his intention to hear the substantive suit and all pending applications on Aug. 19.
The plaintiffs had, through their Counsel, Oluwole Aladedoye, prayed the court for an order of interim injunction, restraining the defendant by itself, its organs, agents or any person as so ever described, from adopting the indirect mode of primaries for the nomination of the governorship candidate in the forthcoming governorship primaries of 2019 in Kogi, pending the determination of the motion on notice.”
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the APC primary poll had been fixed for Aug. 29, the Independent National Electoral Commission, scheduled the governorship election for Nov. 16.
(NAN)
