Kogi APC Suspends Dep Gov

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kogi chapter, yesterday suspended the state deputy governor, Elder Simon Achuba, from the party over alleged anti party activities before, during and after the 2019 general election.

The state chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lokoja, said the suspension was approved by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party with recommendations of the disciplinary committee of the party.

Bello said that the disciplinary committee was constituted by the Iyano ward and Ibaji Local Government chapters of APC to investigate petitions alleging anti party activities of Achuba during the general elections.

He said the petitions alleged that Achuba had discretely and openly worked for the candidates of the opposition parties during the Presidential, National and State Assembly elections in February and March, across the state.

He said they also discovered that Achuba acted against the candidates of APC on which platform he held the exalted position of a deputy governor of the state and indicted him.

The committee, according to Bello, recommended Achuba’s suspension to be followed by his expulsion if he did not show any remorse at the end of the day.

“As we are all aware, the All Progressives Congress does not condone acts of indiscipline, indiscretion and anti-party activities from any party member, no matter how highly placed.

“His series of reckless, damaging and unsubstantiated allegations against government of Kogi State constitute a serious violation of Article 21A(ii), (v) and (vii) of the APC constitution, amounting to acts of disloyalty and embarrassment to the party,” he said.