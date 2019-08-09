Lack Of Investor Confidence, Insecurity Slowing Nigeria’s Growth – Coscharis Boss

The chief executive officer, Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka has identified lack of investors’ confidence and insecurity as a major factor slowing the nation’s economic growth.

The business mogul who disclosed this at Leading Edge Conference 2019 organised by The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Vision House, Abuja yesterday said the government has a lot to do so as to boost investor’s confidence in the country.

Dr. Maduka stressed that there are numerous business opportunities in the country but, nobody loves money more than his life.

He said: “Obviously, the environment is not right, there is no need for us to fool ourselves about it. The government has a lot to do so as to create confidence. When you are talking about investors, these are people that have already made money and are they are capitalists.

“So nobody loves money more than his life; when you are coming from the airport and somebody with two AK 47 will be escorting you, you know that you are going to the war front. Have you seen a good investment in a war front? We need to fix this country and get the level of confidence where true investors will come. People who are coming have something to take out.”

Dr Maduka also charged the youths on apprenticeship as a model to adopt to avert failures in business. He said apprenticeship cut across every field of endeavor in the world.

He explained that after going to Law School for instance, such lawyer has to stay under somebody to be tutored.

“It should be same after studying Medicine. Actually, God gives a job before he gives you a business. That is to train you; look at everybody, see the biblical David and Joseph. God trains you, there is a training you go before you get to your position,” he said.

Also speaking, the senior pastor, TREM, Utako in Abuja, Rev. Max Gbinije said the church has empowered over 2000 people in the last seven years.

According to him, the church was training then to be self-employed.

“People live in the world, they can’t fold their hands doing nothing but need to survive in the world. The church is not out of the world, so people need to have something doing for themselves.

“So, we are training them for them to know what to do in business. Over the years, we have always empowered people,” he added.