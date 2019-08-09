MTN Group Reaches 240m Mobile Subscribers In H1 2019

MTN Group yesterday announced an encouraging set of results for the six months ended June 30, 2019, with mobile subscribers reaching 240 million following and addition of 7.7 million new subscribers in the first half of 2016.

The telecom operator saw growth of 12 per cent in adjusted headline earnings per share, which is the first time that it has delivered growth in this measure in recent years. Its service revenue grew just below 10 per cent and Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) just above 10 per cent, both on a constant currency basis.

The number of MTN’s active data users grew by 3.5 million to 82 million and its r 30-day active Mobile Money users grew by 2.4 million to 30 million. Its continued focus on the customer experience has seen it record brand NPSˆ leadership across more than 50 per cent of the portfolio, with 12 markets now leading.

Speaking on the results, MTN Group president and CEO, Rob Shuter said, “We had a good first half, reporting solid financial results, good commercial momentum and encouraging strategic progress. Our holding company leverage remains stable at 2.3x, well within our guidance range of 2 to 2.5x. And, as we grew revenue and carefully managed our investment programme, we saw capex intensity drop further, to 16.9 per cent.

“During the period we had some landmark events. We successfully completed the listing of MTN Nigeria on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and our e-commerce joint venture Jumia listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Within three months of announcing our asset realisation programme, which is targeting at least R15 billion over the next few years, we delivered R2.1 billion in proceeds.

“Our advanced instant messaging platform, Ayoba, is now live in three of our West African markets and has more than 300, 000 active monthly users. We are very pleased with the formal approval of our super-agent licence in Nigeria, which clears the way for the launch of phase 1 of our Nigeria fintech business while we await a banking licence.

“In Nigeria, economic activity was muted in the time of presidential elections and prior to the formation of the cabinet. Notwithstanding this environment, in constant currency terms, service revenue grew by 9.7 per cent to R67.9 billion and EBITDA expanded by 10.2 per cent to R31.2 billion.”

The holding company net debt to EBITDA ratio remained stable at 2.3x, which is well within the Group’s guidance range of 2.0 to 2.5x, and capex intensity dropped further to 16.9 per cent, indicating greater efficiency in deploying assets.

Looking ahead, Shuter said, “MTN is well positioned to grow by leveraging our scale and enhancing our competitive position. In Nigeria, we will focus on the further rollout of 4G coverage, the launch of Ayoba and Music Time! as well as accelerating our fintech ambitions by fully leveraging our extensive distribution network to offer a range of transfer and payment services to our GSM customer base.

“ Across the rest of the portfolio we have six focus areas. These are: the continued turnaround of our operations in the West and Central Africa region; the resolution of some of the more complicated regulatory situations; the rollout of MusicTime! and Ayoba across the group; the asset realisation programme; launch of our pan-African MTN 4 Good campaign and delivering on our medium-term targets.”