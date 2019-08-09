NEWS
NEMA, Stakeholders Meet To Tackle 2019 Flood
As preparation for the 2019 flooding, which has started in some areas, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA and other stakeholders have met to proffer solutions to the environmental challenge.
Speaking at the event in Abuja yesterday, the director general of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja said, “This national workshop is convened to provide the needed platform for principal actors in disaster management to collectively review the 2018 flood management operations, re-strategize to tackle any impending flood situation in 2019 as regards Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) and Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) for 2019.”
He further explained that “As part of our collective responsibility in serving the people, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) need to always come together with the view to directing plan of actions towards safeguarding and protecting our citizens, infrastructure and other elements that are vulnerable to climate and weather extremes in the environment.
“The impact of hydrological hazards on lives, properties and environment depends on the level of preparedness which to a large extent relies on efficient early warning systems which in turn drives all processes that constitute our early action mechanisms.”
On the 2019 rainfall prediction, the director general said, “NEMA as a coordinating agency with support from relevant stakeholders, analyzed the Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) and Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) yearly to determine their disaster implications. The document, which serve as Early Warning for 2019, has been put together in a simplified manner to remind stakeholders of their roles in disaster risk reduction, mitigation, preparedness and response.”
“This digest provides information on disaster management implication on Agriculture, Water Resources, Infrastructure and Health with actionable recommendations in response to the 2019 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook. This document will be disseminated today to stimulate you all to take actions required to facilitate risk reduction in your areas of jurisdiction.
“ I am persuaded that our further deliberation on updates from NIMET and NIHSA together with the discussion with Dam Managers will support our 2019 flood preparedness and response,” he added.
While speaking, representative of NiMet at the event, said NiMet is always ready to offer predictions that would assist in planning against flooding.
