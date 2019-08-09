NEWS
NHRC Raises The Alarm Over Threat To Amnesty International
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed serious concerns over allegations of threat to Amnesty International (AI) by unnamed groups.
Executive secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu Esq. said nobody or institution has the right to oust any lawful organisation from exercising its freedom of association and expression in Nigeria without an order from a court of competent jurisdiction.
A statement made available to journalists in Abuja cautioned anybody, group or institution responsible for organising such unwarranted threat to desist forthwith from such acts.
This statement was sequel to the encampment of unknown groups outside the premises Amnesty International in Abuja requesting them to leave the country.
“Amnesty International is an organisation with a global presence, working in strategic areas to ensure protection of human rights, the security and safety of citizens and poverty eradication among others.
“It will therefore serve no purpose to engage in campaign of calumny against the body just to discredit it because of differences of opinion,” it said.
The statement urged the organisation to remain focused on its efforts to entrench good governance and not allow itself to be cowed by any threat, assuring them of the commission’s unwavering support as a reliable partner for the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria.
