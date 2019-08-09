BUSINESS
Oil Gains More At $1 A Barrel Amid Weaker Dollar
Oil futures climbed more than $1 a barrel yesterday amid a weaker dollar, recovering ground after concerns that a global economic slowdown would hurt crude demand sparked losses of over 4 per cent in the previous session.
Brent crude had rebounded to $57.52 a barrel, up $1.29, or 2.29 per cent, from its last close, while U.S. crude futures jumped $1.30, or 2.54 per cent, to $52.39 a barrel.
Both contracts hit their lowest levels since January on Wednesday after a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories added to worries that the brewing Sino-U.S. trade war could further dampen demand-growth this year.
“The U.S. dollar is losing some steam and easing some of the pressure on oil prices,” said Alfonso Esparza, a Toronto-based senior market analyst at Oanda.
Talk of more action to prop up oil markets from Saudi Arabia and other producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), also supported crude prices.
Bloomberg in a report on Wednesday cited a Saudi official saying that the world’s top exporter is in talks with other producers to take action to halt the oil price slide.
“Trade war rhetoric will continue to guide markets, but the comments from Saudi Arabia could lead to unprecedented action to stabilise prices.
“It is hard to imagine what that would look like given how hard it was to get the OPEC+ to agree to the production limit agreement, but given the potential free fall from crude if the trade war continues, no option is off the table,”Esparza said.
MOST READ
65, 000 Nigerian Pilgrims Set To Climb Mount Arafat
Saudi Deports 300 Pilgrims For Visa Forgery
Insecurity: Soyinka Calls For State Of Emergency In South West
FCT Residents Seek Police Protection Against Hoodlums At Mabushi Bus Stop
Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC Deploys Personnel, Sniffer Dogs
CLO, Others Seek PMB’s Intervention Over UNN VC’s Appointment
PMB, Jonathan, Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Advocate Concerted Action Against Cancer
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Sowore’s Detention: Extend Ban To Nigerian Judges, Frank Urges US, EU, Others
- NEWS17 hours ago
Nabena To GEJ: Refrain From Making Misguided Comments
- NEWS18 hours ago
Pastor Disappears After Impregnating Orphan
- LAW18 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: Court Orders DSS To Detain Sowore For 45 Days
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Fiji To Charge More For Telecommunication Service
- ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Sam Uche To Host Mykmary Fashion Show 2019
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Oil Rises Due To Firm Yuan, Expectations Of More OPEC Cuts
- CRIME1 hour ago
Police Release Names Of Murdered Officers In Taraba