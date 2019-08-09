NEWS
PMB, Jonathan, Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Advocate Concerted Action Against Cancer
Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, former Presidents Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Olusegun Obasanjo and former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar have advocated concerted action against the spread of cancer in the country.
The nation’s leaders spoke on Thursday at the official launch of the Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation and ground breaking ceremony of the Goldcoast Dickson Cancer Centre at Toru Orua, Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa state.
A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei said, they all commended Governor Seriake Dickson for taking the initiative to fight cancer through emphasis on early detection and treatment and pledged to support the foundation.
Represented by Minister designate, Dr. Chris Ngige, President Buhari described the establishment of the centre as a step in the right direction designed to prevent avoidable deaths and promised to support it.
In his personal capacity, Dr. Ngige, saluted the efforts of the Governor in his resolve to fight the dreaded disease as a non-medical personnel.
He said the centre could be the nucleus of a major health institution to save millions of lives and urged Governor Dickson not to be deterred from his vision.
”The President congratulates you on the step you have taken to set up the Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation to operate the Goldcoast Dickson Cancer Centre, and he describes it as a step in the right direction.
“The President also says the Federal Government is doing a lot in the effort to prevent cancer, and wishes to inform you that the Federal Government will readily collaborate with centres like yours.
