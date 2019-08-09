Power Nigeria Conference To Drive Energy Market

The Power Nigeria Exhibition and Conference, West Africa’s largest power and renewable energy event, would be holding its eighth edition in Lagos.

A release sent to media stated that “This annual power and renewable energy event is widely recognised in the industry as creating an effective match-making platform and bringing together key stakeholders from across Nigeria and West Africa to meet manufacturers and suppliers from over 24 different countries, all of whom will be displaying their products and innovative technologies to the Nigerian market.”

It stated further that “The 2019 edition will bring together key delegations from regional government bodies and infrastructure and public utilities including Federal Ministry of Power, Works & Housing, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Eko Electricity Distribution Company, IKEJA Electric, Ibadan Electric Distribution Company (IBEDC), and others.

“Also taking place during the exhibition is the much-anticipated Power Nigeria Agenda, a three-day CPD certified conference where industry leaders will discuss critical topics such as: customising existing power plants for the greatest ROI, capitalising on the digitisation of Nigeria’s power sector, deployment of financing & funding effectively and key trends & change management in procurement performs.

Speaking on the free-to-attend conference, exhibition director of Power Nigeria, Deep Karani said, “Over the past few years, our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure the Power Nigeria agenda focuses on innovations & advancement of the Nigerian power sector.

“The 2019 edition will discuss topics such as Financing, Procurement, Digitisation, Renewable Energy Reforms, and more.”

According to him, the conference is set to reinforce Informa Markets’ commitment to actively cultivate Power Nigeria into the largest technology sourcing platform and create invaluable networking opportunities for international and local companies to connect, network and drive growth into future investment opportunities for West Africa.

“Attendees of the Power Nigeria Agenda can expect presentations from industry representatives of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dangote Industries and Ministry of Power, Works & Housing among others. The exhibition will also feature a brand-new display zone highlighting products and solutions from Mantrac-Caterpillar, Eaton, Tranos and Philips Lighting.”

Karani added that “I would like to also extend our appreciation towards our main sponsor Skipper Seil for their continued support and commitment towards Power Nigeria.