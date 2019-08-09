CRIME
Saudi Deports 300 Pilgrims For Visa Forgery
Saudi Arabian authorities have deported 300 pilgrims discovered to have arrived the country with forged visas during the first phase of the 2019 Hajj operations.
Director general, Directorate of Passport, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Abdullazeez Al-Yahya, disclosed this at a press conference in Jeddah, yesterday.
He said the pilgrims were deported to their various countries. He also said the countries of the affected pilgrims will be disclosed soon.
Brig Gen Al-Yahya further disclosed that only one person with a valid visa was caught with a fake passport.
He stated that biometric captures of pilgrims entering the Kingdom takes only between 15-20 seconds, adding that flights that come a little late are usually due to technical faults.
He praised the Crown Prince for his efforts in making pilgrims comfortable and for the success of the first phase of the pilgrimage for this year.
A total of 1,838,339 pilgrims were admitted into Saudi Arabia for the 2019 exercise as at yesterday.
