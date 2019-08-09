Sowore: Assisting PMB Find Nation’s Solution, Better Than Revolution – Nwosu

The Imo State Action Alliance (AA) governorship candidate in the last elections, Chief Uche Nwosu has insisted that assisting President Muhammadu Buhari to find a solution to the problems confronting Nigeria would be better than carrying out a revolution.

He further berated those calling for revolution, adding that it could lead to uncontrollable crisis.

Nwosu made this known in chat with some journalists, while reacting to #RevolutionNow protest organised by the Presidential candidate of AAC and Publisher of Sahara reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

He argued that no one can sincerely say that the President has not impacted positively to the economy and security of the country since he came on board.

Buttressing this, he stated that the importation of rice that Nigeria was well known before is a thing of the past, just as he said the security situation in the hitherto Boko Haram occupied states have improved.

Speaking on the aborted revolution, he said, “for anybody in this country to say he is doing revolution is wrong.

He queried “what kind of revolution? It is not good for the country. What we need is to support the President. What revolution are you talking about, revolution where? Do they understand what revolution is all about; do they understand the implication of revolution; do they understand the outcome. Revolution is not what the country needs at this time. What we need is to support the administration of President Muhammad Buhari. Whatever you think would contribute to the development of the country, why don’t you put it down and present it to the President and they will add it up to whatever they have and the country would move forward. If anybody thinks there is a place the administration has not done well put it down and say Mr. President, if you add this to what you have it would make your administration better. I think it is a bad advice for anybody to give anybody to go on this protest or this thing call revolution. It is not the best thing for us now.

“l don’t understand when some persons say that they have advised the President on what to do. Advised him where? Is he not working well on the issue of security. Before 2015 you know where we were on the issue of security. Boko Haram almost took all the local government in Borno, they even came to Abuja. What good advice would you give to somebody and he would not take. Do they think that when you give somebody advice it would start working immediately. Some of this things take time to start manifesting. When you give somebody advice, you give him time to implement it.

“The second term of this administration is barely 6 or 7 months. In the first time of his administration, we all saw what he did.

“In agriculture the man did wonderfully well. Today, people don’t bother about importing rice. Kebbi today is one of the biggest producers of rice. The same thing with Lagos, Ebonyi and so many others.

“Today you take your passport and go to any part of the country and you will be respected; today when you talk about fight against cortuption, people are afraid to their marrows. Then you talk about developmental projects, you talk about the railways, the roads and other infrastructures. Look at the Aviation sector, almost all the airlines had problem before the present administration came on board but today the story is different. The Aviation industry has been given a free hand and more airlines are coming. So, these are the things.

The judiciary is not left out. What we need to do is to support, advice and be patient with the President. We should advise that there should be more employment to the youths; we should advise that there should be more infrastructure at the rural areas, etc. These are the things that should concern us not revolution. If we do revolution some persons would take the advantage of that and set every where ablaze”