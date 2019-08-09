Sowore’s Ill-Fated Call For Revolution

Last week, Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore, called for a revolution and I believe he was expecting a pat on the back and was instead picked up by the Department of State Services ( DSS) .

There have been prepoderance of opinion on the call for revolution depending on the side of political divide you belong to .I was even shocked and disappointed to see eminent lawyers and respected Nigerians backing Sowore’s call for a revolution. I had to doube check the dictionary to see again the meaning of revolution.According to Wikipedia In political science, a revolution (Latin: revolutio, “a turn around”) is a fundamental and relatively sudden change in political power and political organization which occurs when the population revolts against the government, typically due to perceived oppression (political, social, economic) or political incompetence.

So in essence, Sowore was calling for a forceful change of government and what exactly was he expecting? That the presidency will sit down and watch him or was he expecting a love letter from the presidency or security agencies. Any responsible government anywhere in the world will not fold its hands and watch its stay in power threatened.

Granted,the constitution gives any citizen right to a peaceful protest but a revolution is a different ball game. The call for a revolution by Sowore is asinine and irresponsible.The same clown contested the 2019 presidential election and performed abysmally. So six months after losing the elections,he wants a forceful change of government.

No doubt,some of the issues they raised are germaine. I have written about those issues on this page. The insecurity situation is at an all time high and the economy is not where it should be at the moment which can be attributed to successive years of bad governance.With a good and determined leadership, Nigeria will be on its way to utopia.

I also believe Sowore should be prosecuted accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others. In most cases revolution are not planned,it happens spontaneously. You can start a revolution but definitely the end cannot be predicted. A revolution in Nigeria will definitely be hijacked by opposition elements and people who lost the 2019 election.