Tanta Secure Introduces First Extended Protection For Device, Electronics Users

The first device and electronics protection plan, Tanta Secure, has been introduced into the Nigeria market to protect items such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, gadgets, electronics and other home appliances.

Speaking with journalists, the managing director, Tanta Secure, Sam Igwe Oko said the device was invaluable in today’s world because the growing trend of more sophisticated items, there was need to address the repairs of these items using the Tanta Secure protection plan addresses the gap.

“Technology is on a continuous trend of advancement in today’s advancing world. Smartphones, iPads, Tablets, Appliances, Electronics and other gadgets have become an essential and crucial part of today’s everyday lifestyle. On the other hand, Accidents, drops, spill, malfunctions and everyday mishaps are completely unavoidable, even to the most careful users. 99% of device owners have experienced device breakdown, malfunctions or accidental damages. 29% have abandon their item(s) due to expensive repair or replacement part costs, 31% are still using their broken device, in the current defective condition. While 40% repaired their broken device(s) at a ridiculous price,” he said.

Speaking on the solution, the firm’s executive chairman, Abraham Tanta said: “we have looked at the market and we have come to understand the wastage in Nigerian mobility space. Subscribers find it hard to get original equipment manufactures’ (OEM) parts and this leads to frustration on the part of the users which leads in dumping of these products. We have worked out a synergy between us, manufacturers and certified technicians that would take care of these devices at the convenience of the subscribers.”

Tanta said the solution is to have devices and/or gadgets maintained and repaired by a licensed technician, well equipped with all requirements and knowledge to get your defective device working again in all perfectness.

“The company has various plans for each segment of the society such as corporate plans, this captures the need of corporate establishments where such appliances like laptops, printers, PBX systems and other office appliances would be taken care of with periodic maintenance. Others, such as the Individual Plan, Family Plan and Student plan take care of this segment of people according to their needs.