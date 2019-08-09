TCN Boss Wants DisCos Recapitalised

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Power Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Guru Muhammad, has called for the immediate recapitalisation of the Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to enhance effective power supply in the country.

Muhammad, who made the call when inspecting the ongoing Gagarawa Power Transmission Station in Jigawa state, added that, though President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on accountability has led to significant improvement in the country’s power generation.

As part of those measures embarked taken to facilitate power supply, Guru divulged that

recently the federal government secured World Bank facilities of over $486 million for the improvement of power transmission lines across the country.

According to him as at the time federal government is investing heavily in power generation and transmission it appears that the Distribution Company (DISCOS) are not doing enough to maintain and improve the Distribution lines hence the need to lol into it critically.

“The failure of DISCO to invest much in to the sector is sabotaging and putting all federal government efforts to ensure adequate and stable power supply in vain”.

“There is urgent need for federal government to directed for the recapitalization of DISCOS to get more shareholders and enough money to invest for the improvement of power distribution to the over 89% of the country consumers”.

While commenting on Gagarawa power station, Guru expressed dismay on the slow pace and poor quality of work at the side.

Not satisfied with the quality of job done so far, at the Gagarawa power plant, the TCN boss requested the contractor to appear before him within 24 hour or he ensures that the contract is immediatley revoked

The MD promise to review the Gagarawa project and complete it within two month for the benefits of investors who indicated interests to set up their industries around the area in accordance to the state government industralisation and poverty eradication policy.