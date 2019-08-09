What’s In A Definition?

The arrest of activist Sowore gestapo-style shows that English can take on an ominous turn if not used properly and land one in hot soup. It showed us why the use of a dictionary is crucial. When my daughter is reading a book and she asks me the meaning of a word, I give her ‘the eye’ and sternly remind her of what the use of a dictionary is. One cannot help but comment on the different rooms of conversation that this arrest has thrown up. With the major reason for his arrest being hinged on what exactly he meant when he called for a #RevolutionNow, I am sure Mr. Sowore understood the import of the word he used.

The second part of the matter goes to intent. Did he mean to overthrow the government especially since he didn’t ask anyone to use force or arms? Sure, in our quiet corners we use the word especially when we look on in envy at Egypt for example and the revolution that led to a change of government -beneficial or not is another conversation. The flip side of the argument is that he was calling for a protest in action but to underscore the seriousness called it a revolution. This is another English wahala; known as a ‘hyberbole.’

Now, for all revolutions that started, the citizenry where on the same page as the organisers. I am not sure why he believed Nigerians rage and complaints on social media, including calling for ‘revolutions,’ meant they were ready to come out and overthrow this government. Despite the challenges we are facing, Nigerians generally loathe to rock the boat!! Maybe he should have studied how the most successful revolution that we had under GEJ happened and led to a reversal of the pump price of petrol. Lucky for him, he’s had practice as president of the University of Lagos Student Union Government. I wish him strength and resilience; he will need it.

In the meantime, just a little reminder as to what the Department for State Services (DSS) is charged with: the responsibility of managing, curtailing, containing and eliminating threats against national security. These threats include threats of sabotage, threats of subversion, threat of terrorism and, of course, ethnic agitations, separatist agitations, economic sabotage and others.

Crimes Against Children

An Islamic teacher in Kontogora Niger State was sentenced to seven years imprisonment with hard labour and a N2million option of fine after he serves four years for having carnal knowledge of 35 boys in his care with ages ranging between 9-14 years old.

First of all, I don’t even get why 14 years was not given to this man for going contrary to S214 of the Criminal Procedure Act. This man, who was entrusted with children because he had a ‘higher calling’ to lead other children down the path of ‘righteousness,’ abused the trust, ‘obtained by false pretenses’, stole the innocence of children in an unnatural manner and has damaged these children. Unfortunately, we have not matured enough in our system to provide psychological help to the victims and so they cope and struggle on their own and a cycle of abuse is formed in most cases with the victim becoming the predator.

I have raised four charges against him going through the Act and the aggregate sum of years that he should ideally spend in prison is 31 years with the hardest of labour. I was struggling to find and add another charge so that the total will be 40 years!! We play too much in this country. A victim of a crime is a victim but when the child is a victim, we should be intolerant to the crime and make sure that we sound it loud that any person caught will wish he or she hadn’t committed the crime.

The other day, an offender was given two years and a fine for the repeated rape of a female minor. I am tired, honestly. On the other hand, I’m wondering; given that Niger is a Sharia state, why wasn’t the Islamic teacher tried under Sharia Law? Under Sharia law, the judgement is less complicated.

We, The People In The Case Of Immorality

Over the weekend, a video went viral of a transparent van of scantily clad females pole dancing and the artiste, Tekno of ‘Pana’ fame seemingly singing and slapping their bums with cash driving in traffic towards the Lekki Bridge gate. I don’t know why he had on his shades at that time of the night, though. With the sexual rot that we hear and see on a daily basis, I was surprised at that level of condemnation at the transparent van of lasciviousness, passing by and keeping to traffic regulations. Even the Federal Government released a strongly worded message full of indignation at the immoral act and we won’t stand for crimes against our ‘Nigerian culture and way of life.’ I would say that it seems the FGN is unaware that this ship has sailed.

I like it when the Police are responsive when crimes occur. The Police acted swiftly and invited the singer for questioning. I would really like to read a transcript of the questioning. Anyway, Tekno has defended his action as transporting his crew to its location site and had nothing to do with any lewd display. Uhmmm!

The truth is that we speak from both sides of our mouths; hold God, culture in one hand and iniquity in the other. Who are we fooling? Just to mention one case in point, every single day, there are stories abounding of rape. We are selective of what we show our indignation for. We have children, girls, women coming out to say they were raped and we victimise them by asking dumb questions like “why now?” and all other forms of blame. We have husbands, fathers, uncles, brothers, cousins, aunties, that prey on and rape out kids at home but because of our wickedness we keep it hush to protect the family and ruin the lives of our kids. We indulge, clean our lips and sternly warn our wards not to be caught. Just this week, there was the story of a 10-year old girl who had been raped, had gone into labour, was dumped at a hospital in Markudi and delivered of a healthy baby via Caesarian section.

While I am not in any way condoning the Tekno publicity stunt, we speak from both sides of our mouth and I guess that’s what is catching up with us. Is it the way we promote wickedness and nonsense in the name of culture? Or how we justify corruption? I could go on and one.

In Revelation 3:15-17, the Laodicean Church, one of the seven churches, was being assessed. The Bible state its assessment as being lukewarm. In verse 15, God would rather they took a stand “I could wish you were cold or hot.” Because of this lukewarmness, the verdict was to spit the church out of His mouth. This applies to us. We are lukewarm. We don’t practice what we preach. In the end, the video that Techno was on his way to shoot will be found on some music channel which we will watch in the comfort and privacy of our homes. The short point here is that we need to take a stand, own it and we will know exactly who we are. We are either hot in our badness or cold towards it.

Irony

I am reading Reno Omokiri’s scathing remarks on Pastor Adeboye and noting that he isn’t very happy with the fact that Pastor Adeboye has been largely silent on issues that relate to the general citizenry; more especially insecurity in the land and the Leah Sharibu kidnap. This might be related to the fact that he had been vocal under the GEJ administration. As a pastor, Reno should have remembered that assignments change. He stuck his tongue out at Daddy GO on the kidnap (and subsequent release) of five Redeemed pastors. The kidnap of the five pastors was a tragi-comedy. Here you have a Pastor of the same church as the Number Two man of the country who had recently been quoted as underplaying the gravity of the kidnap situation.

It was almost as if God said incredulously, “But I can see from here!” It reminded me of the story of Job and wondered if there was a similar conversation.

One day, the angels came to present themselves before the Lord and Satan also came with them. The Lord said to Satan, “Where have you come from?”

Satan answered the Lord, “From roaming throughout the earth, going back and forth on it.”

Then the Lord said to Satan, “Have you considered my servant Osinbajo? A man who fears God, speaks truth to power, humble and is able to navigate the evil surrounding him.”

“Does Osibanjo fear God for nothing?” Satan replied.

“Have you not put a hedge around him and what he holds dear. You allowed him step out of a fallen helicopter like something out of those Hollywood movies without even a scratch! None of his own has been kidnapped. Recently, I was flabbergasted at the way he disregarded my work regarding the incessant kidnappings; saying that the statistics are exaggerated. Tsk. Hear him, “I don’t think the problem is as massive as that, I think we can deal with the question of kidnapping quite easily. I am sure that not so long a time.” My apologies Lord, I know you heard him.

But now stretch out your hand and strike everything he has and he will surely curse you to your face.”

The Lord said to Satan, “Very well, then, let’s start with five kidnappings in the church he belongs to; but the man himself do not lay a finger.”

Then Satan went out from the presence of the Lord. Or something like that.