Adewale Adeyemo: President Of Obama Foundation

A

dewale Adeyemo, born in 1981 is the son of Nigerian immigrants who travelled to the United States seeking to give him and his siblings a chance at a better life.

He attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree before being accepted to Yale Law School where he earned his Juris Doctor. His education and his instilled work ethic led him to his impressive career , culminating in his service in multiple powerful positions, directly under the former president of the United States.

Ex-US President Barrack Obama appointed the Nigeria-born Adewale Adeyemo in 2015 as the deputy national security adviser (NSA), for international economics. Former President Obama had in a statement annoucing Adeyemo’s appointment, disclosed that the African-American helped the US combat global economic recession which started in 2008.

“I am grateful that Caroline’s (Atkinson, former deputy NSA work will be carried on by Adewale ‘Wally’ Adeyemo, who has served in my administration since 2009,” he said.

Obama also revealed then that, “At the treasury department, he was part of the team that helped coordinate our response to the global recession, laying the foundation for renewed growth at home and abroad.

“He helped establish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and he’s been our point person on a range of international economic issues, including negotiations on strong currency agreements around the trans pacific partnership.

“I will be calling on Wally’s intellect, judgment and dedication as we sustain America’s global economic leadership, which reinforces our national security, and as we work with allies and partners around the world to create jobs and opportunity for all our people.”

When Adeyemo appeared before the US senate committee on banking, housing, and urban affairs in September, 2015, he appreciated his parents who left Nigeria to seek a better life for him.

“While they could not be here today, I want to acknowledge my father and mother who migrated to this country in search of the American dream and the opportunity to give my brother, sister, and me a better life,” he had said.

“They have worked hard, as an elementary school principal and a nurse, to give tremendous opportunities to their children, but along the way, they have instilled in us the values that guide us every day.

“They often remind us that this country affords the chance to do anything we wanted if we work hard. And they have taught us that we have a responsibility to serve the community and the country that has afforded them so many opportunities.”

Before his appointment, Adeyemo was the deputy chief of staff at the department of the treasury, a position he held for three years. He has served in various positions at treasury, including senior advisor to the chief of staff and deputy executive secretary.

Adeyemo also worked as the chief of staff at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2010 to 2011. He was an editor for the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution from 2008 to 2009.

The governor of the US federal reserve is equivalent to that of Nigeria’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Adeyemo’s position as deputy NSA was the springboard to Michael Froman, who was then the US trade representative and Lael Brainard, Federal Reserve governor.

American finance experts also believed then that the post could serve as a springboard to the Nigeria-born who toed the same line as those who have gone ahead of him on the job.

Shockingly, in 2019, The Obama Foundation announced the appointment of its former deputy national security advisor for international economics and deputy director of the national economic council Adeyemo, as its first-ever president.

Adeyemo will be in charge of the foundation’s leadership alongside Board Chairman Martin Nesbitt and CEO David Simas. He will also manage the foundation’s day-to-day operations and help implement the organisation’s overall strategic goals and vision.

“Wally is the ideal person to help lead the Foundation team as we continue to grow the impact of our global civic engagement programs and advance the Obama Presidential Center,” Obama Foundation board chairman Nesbitt was quoted to have said.

Nesbitt said the Obama Foundation has grown from a staff of a dozen to nearly 200 and launched a number of programs to support the next generation of leaders making a positive change in their communities.

The chairman said Adeyemo’s’s executive experience in public and private sectors and previous service with former United States president Barrack Obama qualifies him to help the foundation to translate its sky-high ambition into operational reality through daily leadership.

Obama Foundation CEO, Simas, said he is thrilled Adeyemo is joining the foundation and looks forward to working with him to execute the mission to inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world.

Simas opined that the Foundation will benefit from Adeyemo’s perspective and experience standing up new organisations, having served at the highest levels of government.

On his appointment, Adeyemo was excited “to be joining in the work of the Obama Foundation — inspiring, empowering, and connecting young leaders focused on changing the world.”

He now joins the Obama Foundation as it continues to build the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago while drastically increasing its leadership development and civic engagement initiatives, including the Community Leadership Corps, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and the Girls Opportunity Alliance.

Adeyemo was a prominent member of the Aspen Strategy Group, which seeks to promote sustainable economic opportunity across the nation. Additionally, he served on the board of social, political and economic equity-focused think tank, Demos.

With a nearly unmatched expertise in national and global economic policy, Adeyemo will be instrumental in ensuring the effectiveness of the foundation’s global civic engagement initiative expansion due to take place throughout the rest of 2019 and into 2020.

