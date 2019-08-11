APC, PDP And Raging Brickbats Over State Of The Polity

CHIBUZO UKAIBE, captures the back and forth between the ruling party and the opposition in the face of the trending political issues in the country

The polity has been charged since the controversial “revolution” now movement was muted. However, beyond the issues surrounding the plans of movement, the situation has sparked a back and forth between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While one of the conveners of the protest, former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and online publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has been confined by order of the court, the two major political parties have been battling to gain the upper hand in a seeming tussle of wits.

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar had opened the can of worms when he called the arrest of Mr. Omoyele Sowore as “kidnapping in the guise of arrest.”

Sowore had just been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services at his home on Saturday.

Atiku who stated his view via his verified Twitter handle @atiku on Saturday, said the action stands condemned, noting that, “Freedom of speech is not only constitutionally guaranteed, it is the substructure of our democracy.”

However while the PDP tactically avoided commenting on the arrest of Sowore, it declared that prevailing events indicated that the country is collapsing under President Muhammadu Buhari and his APC.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) stated this after it rose from a meeting in which it reviewed “the escalating insecurity, rising political uncertainties, biting economic hardship as well as prevailing tension in all parts of the country.”

The PDP said it is deeply worried that the nation, which was a prosperity hub and a reference point for democracy, personal freedom and good governance, now has all the trappings of a failed state with government, under President Buhari, being unable to guarantee any of its fundamental duties to the extent that citizens are now desperate to take their destinies in their hands.

A statement signed by the party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the red flag has become urgent following the manifest total loss of faith by Nigerians, across the board, in the ability of the Buhari Presidency to provide a democratic leadership that can engender a peaceful and secure nation.

The statement added, “It is clear that the APC and the Buhari Presidency have held Nigerians hostage. Nigerians are now being treated like a conquered people. They can no longer freely exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights; Executive high-handedness have become a state policy just as the APC Government, burdened by challenges of illegitimacy, has lost direction and only thriving in vindictiveness.

“Today, the Buhari Presidency cannot guarantee the security and safety of citizens. Bloodletting and violence have become the order of the day. Invaders, insurgents, kidnappers and killers have taken over major highways and communities; our nation’s security machinery have become overstretched; Nigerians now live in palpable fear; they cannot freely travel within their country and the government has no answers.

“On the economic front, President Buhari has ruined our economy and led our nation to become the world’s capital of poverty, while condoning the humongous corruption that has become the hallmark of his failed administration.

“Sadly, President Buhari’s anti-development policies, the corruption in his government as well as its failure to provide security have scared away foreign investors from our nation.

“Only recently, the United Nations declared that 43 percent of our nation’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has taken flight to other countries. Unemployment has gone out of proportion and there is no hope in sight,” the opposition party said.

The presidency however fired back at the PDP saying Nigeria’s economy faces no danger of collapse.

According to a statement by the media aide of the president,Garba Shehu, in keeping with historical trends, there is less economic activity during the electoral cycle.

For instance, he pointed out that the economy grew by 2.35 percent in Q2 of 2015 and 3.96 percent in Q1 of 2015 as compared to 5.94 percent in Q4 of 2014

According to him while foreign direct investment can help, it is not the only source of investment in the economy, he pointed out that there is also domestic investment which is either undertaken by the government or by the private sector.

He said “ It is also noteworthy that capital importation into Nigeria grew by 216 percent in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the last quarter of 2018. Indeed, foreign portfolio investment (which is still foreign investment) was $7.14 billion in the first quarter of the year.

“A look at business pages in newspapers shows that there is a lot of business activity going on in the country.

“ Two stories in today’s paper point to increasing economic activity. First is that the profit of UACN grew in the first half of this year by 61 percent (pg 12 The Nation)

“ Second is that Business Day (pg1) states that cargo imports jumped by 21 percent in the first half of 2019. Increasing imports is a pointer to greater economic activity and the availability of foreign exchange with which to conduct business.

“A major constraint to business was the Apapa gridlock which a number of companies had listed as the major impediment to doing business. This situation has improved tremendously (see pg 23 of The Nation).

In his first four years, Shehu explained that President Buhari improved relations with China, the U.S. and Europe and has won their support for the administration’s development agenda.

He added that President Buhari has channeled unprecedented sums of money into infrastructure development. Capital spending has been kept at about 30 percent of annual budgets.

“Construction of roads, highways, public transport and airports have sharply increased. Government is spending heavily on power. This, combined with private sector investment has grown generation capacity to 13 megawatts.

“All said and done, President Buhari remains the best hope for the Nigerian economy. The country needs change and this remains the person with the will and determination to deliver,” he stated.

The APC however took a swipe at the opposition party and Atiku.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement while backing the recent arrest of Mr. Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services (DSS) said it “must be seen for what it is — a legal and timely action by our security services to protect our democracy and protect the country and its citizens against any action that threatens our collective peace and safety.”

He however added, “Predictably, some desperate individuals, sore losers, and their sympathisers are acting in vain trying to pull wool over the eyes of Nigerians. Of course, the disgruntled presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar is expectedly the patron and cheerleader of the unpatriotic elements who would rather bring our country down for being rejected at the polls.

“The desperate attempt to politicise a legitimate action by the security agencies and futile effort to spread falsehood to create chaos in the country are clearly irresponsible actions. We call on Nigerians to look at the issue of Sowore’s arrest dispassionately devoid of the skewed narratives and sentiments being propagated by these individuals.”

“Sowore arrived the country recently and openly threatened a revolution against a constitutionally recognised and legitimate government. Should the DSS and other security services have dismissed the declaration and the underlying implications as a non- issue? No intelligence/security agency worth its calling takes issues like this with levity.

“From elections to governance and general conduct, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has demonstrated its adherence and defence of the rule of law over politics and sundry interests.

“Again, on the safety of Nigerians, the current government has been decisive in addressing any action that threatens the country’s unity, peace and our democracy. Sowore’s arrest is another testament to our unshaken resolve in this regard.

“The right to a civil protest is a given, however it should not be construed to mean the same thing as a revolution to forcibly take over government. This makes it necessary to put the act of a revolution in context, at least by the proclamation made by Sowore and his co-travelers. Revolution means to forcibly overthrow a government through rebellion, revolt, insurrection, mutiny, uprising, insurgency, coup.”

He reiterated that the country’s laws are clear on all criminalities and Nigerians expect that the enforcement of relevant laws should apply to every Nigerian, irrespective of class and status. This government would not be found wanting where it is required to take decisive actions.

The Buhari Media Organisation, (BMO) accused Atiku of being directly responsible for the poor conditions of millions of Nigerians’ as head of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP).

The group further said Atiku should note that President Buhari has been cleaning up the mess left by Atiku and his party leaders, who have not shown any form of remorse.

The BMO also called on Atiku to heed the advice of his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, and seek proper forgiveness from Nigerians for the harm he did the country.

Chairman of the BMO, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, in a statement on Tuesday, noted that the former Vice President was again pushing a false narrative ‘to fool undiscerning Nigerians.’

“We are not surprised that the former Vice-President has jumped on a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report issued last month to take a swipe at a man he clearly considers as his nemesis,” the group added.

“The UN body had noted that slightly over 98 million Nigerians were living in multi-dimensional poverty, but, as usual, the PDP presidential candidate did not fully grasp the details before launching an attack on President Buhari.

“The report indicated that about 46 per cent of Nigerians were poor as at today, but Atiku Abubakar needs to be reminded that 60.9 per cent of Nigerians, or 100 million people, were living below the poverty threshold in 2010, and 120 million in 2012, according to the World Bank, which is the body that provides a global poverty headcount.

“Interestingly, the period the country had an exponential spike in the number of people living below $1 a day was during the 16 unbroken years that the former Vice-President’s party held sway in Nigeria.

“It is not a secret that Alhaji Abubakar was the executor-in-chief of what has gone down in the annals of the nation as a major heist of the nation’s assets, an action that later pitched him against former President Obasanjo.

“He literally sold off several government-owned enterprises for less than their market values to his cronies to strip and cannibalise, and in the process, tens of thousands of workers were denied their livelihood and laid off without benefits. It is also on record that he kept one of the prized assets (Onne Port) to himself.

“Or, does he also have to be reminded of the period when the nation’s Education sector virtually collapsed but that was when he and former President Obasanjo established high profile private secondary and tertiary institutions?

“So, if Atiku is searching for the person who plunged Nigerians into multi-dimensional poverty, he should just look into the nearest mirror, or maybe he could tell us how many people he drove into penury and how many had their pensions paid, even after the terminal date of the Obasanjo administration.

“In case he missed the latest news, the Buhari administration, through its Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), has paid the outstanding severance package of over 1,500 verified eligible former workers and next-of-kin of deceased former workers of Savannah Sugar Company.

“The former Vice-President cannot say he has forgotten that these workers were not paid their benefits when they were disengaged in 2002, after the company was privatised.

“This is just one out of many examples of how President Buhari has been cleaning up the mess left by Atiku and his party’s leaders, who have not shown any form of remorse but are rather prepared to also insult the sensibilities of Nigerians,” they stated.

Worried by the attacks against its presidential candidate, the PDP in a retort asked the presidency and the APC to face their woes and leave Atiku Alone.

The national publicity secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, claimed that the Buhari Presidency and the APC are yet to realise that Nigerians are aware that since their defence fell apart at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, they have become nervous and desperate to invent any means to frame and drag down Atiku Abubakar; a plot that has already failed.

“It is indeed not surprising that the APC, in its desperation, is now playing opposition, which is a role fitting of it, being that it does not have the mandate of the people; the very reason it cannot command the respect, loyalty and support of the citizens in the midst of its misrule.

The PDP maintained that Atiku has never faltered in displaying the highest sense of patriotism, restrain and decorum in his positions on national issues and, standing with overwhelming majority of Nigerians, cannot be intimidated or distracted from pursing the retrieval of his stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal.

“Instead of fixating on Atiku, the APC should help the Commander-in-Chief to provide answers for escalated insecurity in our country under his watch; with insurgents, marauders, bandits and kidnappers holding our nation hostage and turning her into a killing field and large funeral palour in the last four years.

“Moreover, the APC should look inwards, do some soul searching and face the miseries it sired instead of seeking for a scapegoat where there is none.

“Let it therefore be known to the APC and the Buhari Presidency that the PDP and Nigerians stand with Atiku Abubakar in the collective national determination to retrieve our stolen presidential mandate at the court and we are confident that justice for the people will prevail at the end of the day,” the party stated.

While there is no inkling that such brickbats will end any time soon, it is hoped that the quest for political advantage will not derail the prospects of qualitative governance.