ECOPARL Harps On Need For Good Governance, Fight Against Corruption

The Speaker of ECOWAS Paliament, Moustapha Cisse-Lo has reiterated the need for ECOWAS Parliamentarians to intensify their commitment in promoting good governance and to continue the fight against corruption in fulfilling the agenda 2020 of ECOWAS.

Cisse-Lo said this at the opening ceremony of the Delocalised Meeting of the Joint Committee on Political Affairs, Peace, Security and APRM, Gender, Women Empowerment, Social Protection, Legal and Judicial Affairs held on Tuesday at Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso.

The theme of the event which is “Status of Implementation of ECOWAS Protocol A/P3/ 12/ 01 on the Fight Against Corruption: ECOWAS Parliament’s contribution thereto” is to give the overview implementation of the Protocol which was adopted in Dakar Dec. 2001.

He said that the meeting was holding in Burkina Faso because the government of the country has shown constant commitment to regional integration in promoting democracy and good governance.

According to him, the recommendations and resolution of the meeting will help in guiding the Parliament in resolving some of the challenges faced in the region.

“ ECOWAS communities has adopted an important document to promote good governance and fight against corruption. It is an opportunity for me once again to commend all the Commissions, Speakers of the Parliament and all Members of Parliaments.

“For the relevance of the various topics addressed by the Parliament during this deliberations including Single currency, the fight against corruption, Migration, Security, Human rights.

“So we can see that the Parliament is on track on the agenda 2020 of ECOWAS, which is the ECOWAS of the people, in addition this various recommendations and resolution, has enabled us to guide the decision in managing the challenges our countries are faced with.”

Speaking, Hon. Alassane Sakande, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Burkina Faso, welcomed the entire delegation, appreciating them for choosing the country for the meeting.

Sakande, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Barr. Benewende Sankara said that the region recognises its commitment in fighting against terrorism and insecurity, adding that the theme of the meeting shows the role to be played by Parliament in terms of the Implementation of development policies especially the instrument put in place by the community to fight corruption.

Sakande said that corruption was creating havoc in our daily lives stating that international community and ECOWAS Parliament must continue to be committed in dealing with the course through the various instruments by Africa Union.

However, Hon. Moussa Badiaga, the Co-Chair of the Joint Committee expressed his gratitude to the government of Burkina Faso for hosting the meeting and creating the conducive environment for the people, saying the fight against corruption was very important in the economic development of the region, stating that the meeting would enable the Committee to assess the overview of the status of Implementation in the region.

“Parliament has decided to hold this meeting to ensure that the fight against corruption is committed also to the representative of the people in the community as a whole and there will be a statement on the level of Implementation.

“The theme of our meeting dwells on the fight against corruption, one cannot overemphasize its importance for economic development.

“The main objective of this meeting is to give an institutional overview of the ECOWAS Protocol on the fight against corruption and also to assess the impact on improving good governance and I need the Parliament to contribute to it.”

He said that corruption is a very serious issue threatening good governance in our respective countries which needs to be fought with the political will by those in authority.

“The fight against corruption cannot succeed if the central authorities do not show the necessary political will to sustain the fight against it through the separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature.

“The Paliament as the representative of the people must ensure that it prosecutes its agenda in the fight against corruption through the passage of Anti-corruption laws.”

He however, said that Civil Societies have a vital role to play in ensuring good governance because it has the power to cross check the actions of government.

He however called on all stakeholders to join in the fight against corruption in the region, to fulfill the mandate on the implementation of ECOWAS Protocol A/P3/12/01.