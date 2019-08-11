Eid -el Kabir: Police Restrict Vehicular Movement In Borno

For security reasons, the Borno State Police Command has restricted vehicular movement within the state between 7am and 12:15pm on Sunday being Eid-el-kabir celebration.

While regretting the action, the police also extended the restriction to use of tricycles, bicycles and animals except those on essential duties.

In a statement issued, yesterday, to newsmen in Maiduguri by ASP Usman Sadiq Usmobik, the Borno Police Public Relations Officer, advised Muslim faithful to pray at Eid ground close to their homes, and to ensure they go early enough for security screening.

The statement reads: “In furtherance of the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebrations slated for August 11th, 2019, the Borno State Police Command wishes to reiterate and assure the public, especially Muslim faithful, of its commitment towards ensuring a crime-free Sallah celebration.

“In pursuance of the above, the commissioner of police, Borno State Police Command, Mohammed Aliyu, has made adequate security deployments of officers and men across the state for effective security coverage throughout the celebrations.

“This arrangement will cover all the praying grounds, malls and recreational centres where people are expected to gather in large numbers.

To this end, high visibility patrols/stop and search, intelligence/information gathering will be intensified within this period. Furthermore, safer highway patrol teams have been deployed to major highways in the state to ensure security of travellers and commuters.

“Sequel to the above, there will be restriction of vehicular movement between 7am and 12:15pm on 11/08/2019. The restriction, though regretted, will include the use of motor vehicles, tricycles, bicycles and animals except those on essential duties

“Muslim faithful are advised to pray at Eid prayer grounds close to their homes, and to ensure they go early enough for security screening. Parents, who go to prayer grounds with their children/wards, are equally advised to take proper care of them, so as to avert incidences of missing children.

“In addition, youths who carry knives and other dangerous weapons on their persons to prayer grounds or recreational centres, are by this release, warned to desist or face the wrath of the law.

“While wishing the public especially Muslim faithful a happy Eid-il-Kabir celebration, the commissioner of police, CP M N Aliyu, enjoins members of the public to be law abiding, security conscious at all times and to report any strange or suspicious person(s), movements or object(s) to the nearest police officer/station.”