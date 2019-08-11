Ekiti Monarchs Drag Fayemi To Court Over Appointment Of Traditional Council Chairman

Some aggrieved monarchs has instituted a legal action against the appointment of the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi , as the Chairman of the Ekiti State Traditional Council.

The 16 most prominent monarchs in the state known as ‘Pelupelu Obas’ had approached the Court to seek the nullification of the appointment made by the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The monarch described the action taken by Fayemi by picking someone outside the 16 Obas called ‘Alademerindinlogin’ to occupy the exalted seat , as a flagrant violation of the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law.

Fayemi had last week appointed Oba Alabi as the Council Chairman to serve for a period of two years following the expiration of the tenure of Oloye of Oye Ekiti,Oba Oluwole Ademolaju.

Joined in the suit with registration number HAD/76/2019 are; Governor Kayode Fayemi(1st defendant), Attorney General of Ekiti State, Wale Fapohunda (2nd) and Oba Adebanji Alabi(3rd).

An originating summon filed by Dr. B.A.M. Ajibade((SAN) on August 7, 2019 and deposed to by Ajero of Ajero, Oba Joseph Adewole, on behalf of other 15 Obas, sought an interlocutory injunction restraining Fayemi from swearing in Alawe as the Chairman of the Council.

The claimants sought the following declarations: whether the 1st defendant is empowered under Council of Traditional Rulers Law, Cap 15, Laws of Ekiti State 2012 , to appoint the chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers on a bi- annual rotational basis from amongst only class of Obas constituted Alademerindinlogun/Pelupelu Obas of Ekiti State.

That the claimants are the only valid authentic Obas or traditional rulers under the classification of Alademerindinlogun qualified to be so appointed as Chairman.

Also requested was a declaration, “that the 3rd respondent can’t be appointed as Chairman of the council in consonance to the Ekiti State Traditional Council Law.

“A declaration that the appointment of the 3rd defendant by the 1st was a flagrant violation of the law , unlawful, null and void, unjustifiable, illegal and unsustainable.

“An order nullifying the appointment of the 3rd defendant as the Chairman of the council of traditional rulers.’’