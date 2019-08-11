NEWS
Embrace Peaceful Coexistence, Ondo Lawmaker Tells Muslim Faithful
The House of Representatives member representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has urged Muslim faithful to embrace peaceful coexistence.
Tunji-Ojo gave this advice in his message to Muslims in his constituency and Ondo State at large.
The lawmaker, who is also chairman, House Committee on NDDC, urged them to continually reflect on the need for peaceful coexistence and to also preach the message of peace which Islamic religion advocates.
Tunji-Ojo said, “Peace is an essential condition for development, prosperity and enlargement. No meaningful human venture can be conducted in an atmosphere that is devoid of peace. I urge every Muslim faithful to use the occasion of Sallah celebration to work towards peaceful coexistence with neighbours and fellow country men and women.”
He also decried the current spate of violent crimes and lack of respect for the sanctity of human lives in the country.
Tunji-Ojo charged all Ummah to take advantage of the Eid el-Kabir to call on Allah for Nigeria so that peace can return to the country.
